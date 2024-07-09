All About The W123 Mercedes Turbo Diesel

The output of the 3.0-liter turbo diesel engine slowly improved over the years, and in the 1985 300TD shown above it produced 123 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. That was enough to get that model from 0-60 in just under 14 seconds, while still providing 22 miles per gallon in the city and 25 on the highway. The W123 gave way to the W124 E-class in January 1986, which includes the rock-solid 500E. W123 models of all types are legendary for reliable operation and remain valuable today. The gasoline-fueled version of the OM617 even made our list of the most reliable gas engines in automotive history. W123s were well-built from the start, with high-quality interiors and robust rust protection. The double wishbone front suspension gave the W123 a smooth ride, and safety-forward crumple zones kept occupants safe as well. Of the three body styles, the 300D sedan was the most common, with just over 75,000 units made.

Classic.com lists 115 W123 series 300D sales over the past five years, at an average price of just under $13,000. 112 of the remaining 28,000 or so 300TD wagons have changed hands in that same time frame, for an average price of almost $20,000 (via Classic.com). The rarest variant is the 300CD coupe, which was only sold in North America and saw a production run of only about 8,000 units. Classic.com notes that 61 of those have been sold in the last five years, for an average price of just over $18,000.

[Featured image by Mic via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 2.0]