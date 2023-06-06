Here's What Made The W124 Mercedes 500E One Of The Best Sedans Ever Built
The Mercedes-Benz W124 is the precursor to the E-Class we know today. Manufactured from 1984 to 1997, enthusiasts and Mercedes connoisseurs regard the W124 as the pinnacle of German auto engineering. It was a time when safety, engineering, and innovation were foremost to Mercedes engineers before the beancounters started ruining all the fun. As a result, the W124 series was the best car to wear the three-pointed star emblem, and it spawned what experts think is the best sedan in the world.
Mercedes-Benz explicitly developed the W124 500E to tame the BMW M5's reputation for hogging the Autobahn. They also made the 400E to douse cold water on the Lexus LS400's newfound dominance in the performance luxury niche, but the 500E rules with its 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with double overhead camshafts, 32 valves, and variable valve timing on the intake side.
It produces 322 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque, enough to propel it from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and destroy the quarter mile in 14.1 seconds at 101 mph, impressive numbers given the 500E came exclusively with a four-speed automatic transmission.
Mercedes-Benz W124 500E: Engineered by Porsche
The Mercedes-Benz W124 answers the need for a more compact and fuel-efficient car that meets stringent U.S. fuel economy regulations. The series came with a slew of new and fuel-sipping four and six-cylinder engines, and Mercedes design director Bruno Sacco sculpted the W124's boxy countenance to slice the wind effortlessly, making it one of the most aerodynamic production sedans in history.
But when it came to force-fitting the Mercedes SL's M119 V8 into the W124 500E, the brand sought help from fellow German automaker Porsche to make it work. The folks at Porsche re-engineered the front frame rails, reinforced the firewall, relocated the front seats, and crash-tested the entire thing to ensure maximum safety.
However, the changes made the 500E wider than a standard W124 sedan (also thanks to more extensive fender flares). So much so that it wouldn't fit in Mercedes-Benz's production line, so Porsche agreed to build the 500E and ship it back to Mercedes for a final inspection. Moreover, Porsche also shoehorned the SL's suspension and brakes under the 500E.
However, the complicated and time-consuming build process made the W124 500E prohibitively expensive. Starting at about $89,000 in the early nineties, you'll need a fat bank account or an obscene inheritance to afford a Mercedes-Benz 500E.
Greatness exemplified
The Mercedes-Benz W124 500E resulted from a mishmash of Italian design, obsessive German engineering, and a mighty V8 engine. Add to that the W124's reputation for bulletproof durability and reliability, and it's no wonder car lovers regard the W124 500E as the ultimate Mercedes sedan.
It could be the best four-door sedan ever built, but the 500E and W124 series are not flawless as they may seem. It has biodegradable wiring that deteriorates faster and causes head-scratching electrical issues as the vehicle ages. It's not usual to find corrosion damage on the body, thanks to water-based paint.
But nothing is perfect, and the Mercedes W124 remains an iconic symbol of longevity and state-of-the-art safety technology. As a result, the 500E (later called the E500), in particular, remains a desirable find in the collector market. According to Classic, the asking price for a Mercedes-Benz W124 500E is between $17,000 and $130,000.