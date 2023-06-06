Here's What Made The W124 Mercedes 500E One Of The Best Sedans Ever Built

The Mercedes-Benz W124 is the precursor to the E-Class we know today. Manufactured from 1984 to 1997, enthusiasts and Mercedes connoisseurs regard the W124 as the pinnacle of German auto engineering. It was a time when safety, engineering, and innovation were foremost to Mercedes engineers before the beancounters started ruining all the fun. As a result, the W124 series was the best car to wear the three-pointed star emblem, and it spawned what experts think is the best sedan in the world.

Mercedes-Benz explicitly developed the W124 500E to tame the BMW M5's reputation for hogging the Autobahn. They also made the 400E to douse cold water on the Lexus LS400's newfound dominance in the performance luxury niche, but the 500E rules with its 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 with double overhead camshafts, 32 valves, and variable valve timing on the intake side.

It produces 322 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque, enough to propel it from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds and destroy the quarter mile in 14.1 seconds at 101 mph, impressive numbers given the 500E came exclusively with a four-speed automatic transmission.