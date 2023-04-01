The Fastest Car In The Mercedes-Benz Line-Up Might Surprise You

When the topic of the fastest Mercedes-Benz crops up, all eyes are on the German automaker's penultimate hypercar, the Mercedes-AMG One. Only 275 Mercedes-AMG Ones exist today. Each has an astronomical $2.72 million base price, making it the most expensive modern Benz ever made and one of the most expensive cars in the automotive world.

The One is typically a hybrid F1 racing car for the street, and it combines four electric motors and a high-strung 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 gas engine to produce 1,063 horsepower. With that many horses, the Mercedes-AMG One has a 219 mph top speed, officially dislodging the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss as the fastest Mercedes in the automaker's portfolio.

Barring limited-edition hypercars from the equation, the fastest Mercedes-Benz might surprise you. It's neither a track-inspired Black Series nor a sporting coupe or grand tourer with two doors and a folding roof like the new Mercedes-AMG SL.