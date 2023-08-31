The 5 Most Reliable Engines BMW Have Ever Built

BMW has a long-established reputation for making dependable, durable vehicles. Last year's Consumer Reports owner satisfaction survey placed BMW third among all manufacturers for the model years 2000-2022 in terms of reliability. Part of the reason BMW has been able to build and keep such a faithful following among its drivers has been the steadily evolving lineup of powerful and trustworthy engines the Munich-based automaker has been producing since the 1970s.

BMW began as a manufacturer of aircraft engines more than a century ago before expanding to include automobiles and motorcycles in the 1920s. BMW's first straight-6 motor hit the roads in 1933 under the hood of their Model 303 Cabriolet.

After World War II, German factory shutdowns prevented BMW from making any more cars until 1952. But by the mid-'70s, it was full steam ahead for BMW automotive engineers, and the 3 Series was introduced to the world in 1975. For its first three years, the E21 series got a 4-cylinder 2.0-liter engine, but in 1978, BMW debuted the first in a series of hard-working inline 6-cylinder powerplants. Let's look at five stalwart motors that have powered BMWs for decades and millions of miles of driving on highways worldwide.