What Happens To An Engine When You Overfill It With Oil?

Fresh motor oil is an internal combustion engine's best friend. It's more than just about lubrication, as the engine oil collects dirt, metal particles, and other harmful contaminants while acting as a coolant to keep everything running smoothly. Since oil is the lifeblood of any gasoline or diesel engine, it's generally a bad idea to skimp on oil changes since doing so will harm your engine and pollute the environment.

However, choosing the right motor oil is equally important as adhering to factory-scheduled oil changes. Auto manufacturers generally recommend changing the oil and oil filter every 5,000 to 7,000 miles, using high-quality mineral, semi-synthetic, or fully synthetic oil with the proper classification.

After determining the kind or type of motor oil, knowing how much to put inside the engine is critical, and the numbers vary depending on the size, type, or engine configuration (V6, V8, V10, etc.). There's no guesswork involved since overfilling any engine with oil would eventually lead to costly repairs.