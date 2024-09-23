6 Types Of Automotive Jacks (And When To Use Them)

Working on cars requires a vast assortment of different tools. From extremely common devices like impact wrenches, socket sets, and screwdrivers to specialty and niche tools like OBDII code readers, snap ring pliers, and feeler gauges, a mechanic's tool kit is extensive and always growing. Some tools, like jacks, are easy to overlook and take for granted. However, in reality, jacks are some of the most critical devices that both professional and home mechanics use.

You may be familiar with automotive jacks, thanks to the basic version that automakers often include with a car's spare tire and other emergency supplies. But did you know that there are actually various different types of automotive jacks, each with unique applications and uses? It's true — automotive jacks come in numerous different shapes and sizes. Some of the most common types that you're likely to encounter include scissor jacks, bottle jacks, and floor jacks.

However, various other kinds of automotive jacks exist, and if you're a mechanic or an avid DIYer, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with these devices and their uses. As a former professional auto repair technician and a lifelong gearhead, I'll break down the most common types of automotive jacks and explain how and when to use each. We'll even go one step further and explore jack stands, a related yet distinct device with its own vital applications. So, from bottle jacks to farm jacks and more, here are six types of automotive jacks.

