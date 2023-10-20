Can You Go Cheap With Jack Stands? Or Is It A Disaster Waiting To Happen?

Floor jacks are an essential tool for getting a vehicle off the ground for the sake of repairs, maintenance, and so on. That said, the second most essential tool for vehicle elevation behind floor jacks is a jack stand (or really a pair of jack stands).

While floor jacks may raise the vehicle, the stands are your best bet for actually keeping it in position. Using them also means you don't have to rely on the jack itself to hold up all that weight for an extended period of time, which is an extremely unsafe practice. You should lift with the jack, get the stands in place, then remove the jack before you start any work.

Like most hardware you'll find in a garage, jack stands are available at a variety of price points. You might be tempted to assume that the more expensive the jack stand, the better the quality — and when comparing top-tier brands to budget lines, that's more or less accurate — but a less pricey option doesn't always mean an inferior product (and vice-versa).