Garage Essentials: The Eight Best Floor Jacks To Lift Your Car Safely And Easily

Every automotive do-it-yourselfer needs a decent floor jack in their garage. It's as essential as a socket set or a can of penetrating oil. However, is the jack you've got really the best one for your situation, or just the hand-me-down you got from Dad when you moved out? Traditional scissor jacks, bottle jacks, and floor jacks all have their advantages, and each of these gadgets for your garage can be useful in one's garage or work bay.

Whether one is replacing an outdated tool, getting a first-floor jack, or just buying something more efficient than the scissor jack that came with that '92 Elantra, there are a number of factors to consider: price, the weight of the vehicle being lifted, the height one requires the vehicle to reach, and the floor jack's ability to get underneath the vehicle. An effective floor jack, after all, should complement your car ramp.

Our listing of garage essentials will cover eight different categories of floor jack, giving buyers the best options for several applications.