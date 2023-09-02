10 Essential Gadgets You Should Have In Your Garage

You probably don't spend a lot of time thinking about your garage. For most of us, the garage is a liminal space that barely exists. It serves merely as a transitory point between being home and being someplace else, but it is capable of being so much more.

The traditional garage was intended as an automotive storage space, little more than a safe haven for your car when you're not using it. These spaces also tend to attract junk, with the garage being the final resting place for everything you don't really care about but haven't bothered to get rid of. For those reasons, the garage can be a place of some anxiety, if you even think about it at all.

There is, however, plenty of opportunity to turn your garage into more than a means of junk storage. Your garage could be, perhaps even should be, a useful addition to your home and a place where you enjoy spending time. You just need to trick it out with a few gadgets and accessories to take your concrete carriage cave to the next level. Here are some essential gadgets you should have in your garage.