Garage Essentials: The Best Car Ramps For Working Under Your Car Safely

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Car ramps are excellent tools for your garage. You can pull your car up, get some work done, and then pull it off. Car ramps are generally easy to use, easy to store, and, for the most part, reliable. They're also relatively inexpensive. These days, most are made out of heavy-duty plastic that can hold thousands of pounds. Since most use cases only require pulling up onto ramps with two wheels, most folks will never reach the rated weight for any given pair of ramps.

However, it is very important to have a backup in place just in case. Like all things, ramps can fail, and you'll want to have something there to hold the car up in the event of a failure. Thus, we do not recommend that you rely solely on ramps to hold your car up while you perform oil changes or minor repairs. You should have a jack — or a jack stand — to reinforce the car while it is in the air. This can prevent injury or even death if one or both of the ramps fail.

With that out of the way, car ramps come in many shapes and sizes. Some are built to accommodate low-profile cars while others are built to work on large pickup trucks. For the most part, they only lift a vehicle six to eight inches off of the ground, so it's not recommended for serious repairs where you need a lot of space underneath the vehicle. Here are the best car ramps for your garage.