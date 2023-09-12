Garage Essentials: The Best Car Ramps For Working Under Your Car Safely
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Car ramps are excellent tools for your garage. You can pull your car up, get some work done, and then pull it off. Car ramps are generally easy to use, easy to store, and, for the most part, reliable. They're also relatively inexpensive. These days, most are made out of heavy-duty plastic that can hold thousands of pounds. Since most use cases only require pulling up onto ramps with two wheels, most folks will never reach the rated weight for any given pair of ramps.
However, it is very important to have a backup in place just in case. Like all things, ramps can fail, and you'll want to have something there to hold the car up in the event of a failure. Thus, we do not recommend that you rely solely on ramps to hold your car up while you perform oil changes or minor repairs. You should have a jack — or a jack stand — to reinforce the car while it is in the air. This can prevent injury or even death if one or both of the ramps fail.
With that out of the way, car ramps come in many shapes and sizes. Some are built to accommodate low-profile cars while others are built to work on large pickup trucks. For the most part, they only lift a vehicle six to eight inches off of the ground, so it's not recommended for serious repairs where you need a lot of space underneath the vehicle. Here are the best car ramps for your garage.
How we selected products
Most car ramps are generally similar to one another, as one shape or design becomes popular and a bunch of similar products flood the market. For this list, we chose our picks in a few different ways. The first was running each product through FakeSpot to ensure that Amazon reviews were legitimate. Any product that received a C average or lower was immediately disqualified from the list.
From there, we looked at reviews where they were available. Reviews for products like these typically only exist if they're from a name brand, so we leaned toward name-brand car ramps for the list. Each product on this list has at least mostly positive reviews from car sites.
Finally, we looked at the specs of each ramp and adjusted our recommendations accordingly. For example, we don't recommend using a pair of ramps with a 3,000 lb. rating for use when working on heavy-duty trucks. That's too close to the weight limit, even if the whole weight doesn't get distributed over the front tires. Ramp approach angle was another consideration since many low-profile cars won't fit on ramps with a high approach angle.
Best Overall: RhinoRamp MAX
The RhinoRamp MAX is the best overall option for car ramps. They're built out of sturdy plastic with stoppers on the bottom to prevent slippage. There are two variants, one for cars and one for trucks. The one for cars is rated at 12,000 lbs, and the truck variant supports 16,000 lbs. Both are PALD certified, which is more than most ramps.
The 17-degree angle should accommodate most stock vehicles. The design is also easy to use and easy to clean. There are bundles available with wheel chocks that might be a good idea if you want to ensure your car doesn't move while it's up on the ramp.
You can purchase RhinoRamp MAX on Amazon for $65.99 or $79.99 for a pair of ramps, depending on the variant.
Best for Heavy Vehicles: Black Widow PSR295
Black Widow PSR295 are solid car ramps for heavy-duty vehicles. They have a rating of 10,000 lbs per pair and include stoppers on the bottom to prevent slippage encased in a sturdy, plastic design. This one also comes with stops at the end of the ramp, so you don't drive off the other side of them.
The design also includes slits that allow snow, salt, and dirt to fall through the ramp to the ground instead of building up on the ramp itself. That's a handy feature that can help increase traction and reduce cleaning.
You can purchase the Black Widow PSR295 on Amazon for $72.99.
Best for Cars: Race Ramps
Race Ramps are some of the most popular ramps for cars. They are made out of high-density foam with a solid core, which is unusual in a sea of heavy plastic ramps featuring honeycomb designs. The approach angle is also better for low-profile cars. They support up to 3,000 lbs per pair, which should accommodate any car under 6,000 lbs.
There are several variants of the Race Ramps. The major difference between them is approach angle and lift height — they all feature the same foam construction and weight rating.
You can buy a standard set of Race Ramps on Amazon for $317.00.
Best for SUVs and Trucks: BISupply
BISupply makes solid car ramps whose design allows for wider crossover SUV and truck tires. These ramps feature a 6.6-inch lift, a durable plastic design, and a 10,000 lb weight rating.
They are surprisingly lightweight at just under 20 lbs per ramp, so they should be fairly easy to move around. You also get the typical stuff like anti-skid plates on the bottom and a stop at the end to avoid driving off of the ramp.
You can buy a pair of BISupply car ramps on Amazon for $183.99.
Best Budget Ramp: Dontext Car Ramps
Dontext Car Ramps are quite good for their price. They feature a heavy-duty plastic design that is hollow in the center so that water, snow, salt, oil, and other debris can fall to the floor. The 20-degree approach angle is a tad higher than most car ramps, but Dontext makes up for it by having a shorter ramp segment so that it stays out of the way while you work.
These car ramps support up to 12,000 lbs. per pair, which should be more than enough for your vehicle. However, they only lift vehicles about 2.5 inches — enough to get a jack underneath but not enough to work on a car.
You can buy a pair of Dontext Car Ramps on Amazon for $28.69.
Best Aluminum Ramps: Titan Ramps
Some folks don't want their cars on plastic ramps, and aluminum makes a good alternative. Titan Ramps feature a 3,000 lb rating, which should be enough for most consumer-level cars, crossovers, and light trucks. This metal ramp has a hollow body that lets debris fall to the floor below. Its aluminum construction makes it easy to clean, which you should do consistently so it doesn't corrode.
In addition, Titan Ramps feature both side rails and a back stopper to prevent your car from falling off. These ramps are also reasonably lightweight at 27.5 lbs each, which makes them easy enough to carry alone.
You can buy Titan Ramps on Amazon for $499.99 for a pair.
Best Ramp and Jack Combo: Black Widow Hydraulic Ramp
The Black Widow Hydraulic Car Lift is a best-of-both-worlds situation. This car ramp can hold your car while you change the oil or do other things, but it's also a hydraulic lift with three height presets. That lets you lift your car up higher if you need it. A pair of lifts can hold 3,000 lbs., which is enough for most vehicles. The height adjustments range from six inches to 16 inches — higher than any other car ramp on the list.
However, they are expensive. You get the ramps, the hydraulic lift, and some safety pieces as part of the price.
You can purchase the Black Widow Hydraulic Car Lift on Amazon for $949.99.
Best Jack Stand: Big Red Torin
Regardless of which ramp you buy above, we also recommend getting a pair of jack stands. Once your car is on the ramp, reinforce it with jack stands like these to ensure it doesn't fall. For this task, we recommend the Big Red Torin jack stands.
They come in 6,000, 12,000, and 24,000 lb ratings so that you can buy based on your needs. Like ramps, these are sold in pairs so you only have to worry about buying one pack.
You can buy the Big Red Torin jack stands on Amazon for $39.99, $75.99, or $152.99 depending on the weight rating.