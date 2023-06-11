The 10 Best SUVs With Exceptional Gas Mileage, Ranked
SUVs continue to see strong sales thanks to their inherent mix of practicality, spaciousness, and car-like handling, but traditionally, they haven't been the most efficient vehicles on the market. However, in 2023, there are a range of SUVs available that promise gas mileage figures higher than most passenger cars, without compromising on the selling points of having a bigger vehicle. This improved efficiency is mostly a result of the increasing number of hybrid powertrains available to buyers, which serve to both reduce emissions and save you money when it's time to fill up.
While battery electric SUVs are becoming increasingly commonplace in many manufacturers' lineups, and PHEVs are even more efficient than traditional hybrids, many buyers aren't ready to make the switch to plugging in their cars just yet. There's a huge range of gas and hybrid SUVs and crossovers to choose from, but these 10 top the list when it comes to fuel-sipping efficiency.
Lexus RX 350h - 36 mpg
The Lexus RX was given a refresh for the 2023 model year, with an overhauled interior, some better tech, and a weird new variation of the controversial grille design that it's been insistent on sticking with for years now. Lexus has long cultivated a reputation as the sensible person's luxury car brand, and its hybrid technology is well-established. That combination of sensibility and tried-and-tested battery tech no doubt contributes to its impressive efficiency figures, which are among the best in the segment.
The EPA rates the all-wheel-drive RX 350h at 34 mpg on the highway, and 37 mpg in the city, with a combined rating of 36 mpg. For an annual mileage of 15,000 miles split roughly equally between city and highway driving, the EPA calculates an average fuel bill of around $1,800, based on current fuel prices. That's significantly cheaper than the average new vehicle, even if the RX 350h can't quite match up to the efficiency of the smaller SUVs in Lexus' lineup.
Kia Sorento Hybrid - 37 mpg
Slotting in below the Telluride as Kia's smaller three-row SUV, the Sorento gets a lot of things right. It's distinctively styled, something that can't always be said for mid-size SUVs, and it's impressively well-equipped. It's also one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment, with the front-wheel drive Sorento Hybrid officially rated at 37 mpg combined. On the highway, it gets a claimed 35 mpg, and in the city, it's good for 39 mpg.
It's worth noting that, in our mixed driving route, we saw significantly lower mpg figures than the official quotes when we drove the non-hybrid Kia Sorento in 2022. Officially, our test vehicle was pegged at 24 mpg combined, but we averaged just under 18 mpg. So, although the Sorento might have impressive efficiency figures on paper, there's no guarantee that real-world usage will reflect those figures unless you're an exceptionally careful driver. Still, the Kia is still a solid choice if you're looking for a family hauler that's great value for money, and should still work out cheaper to run than most other cars of its kind.
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid - 38 mpg
It's not going to knock your socks off with sports car-like acceleration or a high-tech, space-age interior, but there's little to dislike about the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. It's a sensible family hauler that brings mild electrification for some extra low-end grunt and an increase in efficiency, but in most cases, you might not notice it's electrified at all. Perhaps the most noticeable difference between the Tucson Hybrid and the regular gas-powered Tucson is how often you'll stop at the gas station — the Hybrid can get nearly 150 miles more out of every tank.
The Tucson Hybrid Blue gets 38 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA. That's especially useful if you frequently go on longer trips — most hybrids of this nature are most efficient when crawling around in city traffic, but the Tucson Hybrid is equally adept at both. Hyundai's consistently competitive pricing means you'll be getting the most bang for your buck when you purchase, and few other SUVs of this size will be quite as frugal at the pump, either.
Lexus NX 350h - 39 mpg
The NX 350h was last overhauled for the 2022 model year, so Lexus didn't bring any big changes for 2023. The luxury SUV is based on the platform of the best-selling Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, but it doesn't quite manage the same fuel-sipping efficiency as its more popular sibling. Nonetheless, it remains one of the most efficient cars on sale in 2023, thanks to its combined EPA rating of 39 mpg. That breaks down into 37 mpg on the highway, and an exemplary 41 mpg in the city.
Despite being positioned as a luxury alternative to the RAV4, the NX isn't that much more expensive than the top trims of the Toyota. A RAV4 Hybrid Limited clocks in at just under $41,000 including fees, while the NX 350h is just over $43,000. The RAV4 Hybrid should still be slightly cheaper to fuel over the long run, although the EPA estimates that the NX 350h should save around $1,000 in fuel costs over five years compared to the average new vehicle, assuming an annual mileage of 15,000 miles.
Ford Escape - 39 mpg
The latest iteration of Ford's compact crossover SUV doesn't do much to stand out from the crowd, but it's still a competent all-rounder nonetheless. It's comfortable, roomy, and comes with a decent level of tech as standard. One of its most notable features is its efficiency, which shines particularly when you're driving around town. The EPA pegs it at 39 mpg combined, with 36 mpg expected on the highway and 42 mpg in the city.
The most efficient variant is the front-wheel drive Escape HEV, which packs a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a total system output of 192 horsepower. This powertrain is available on ST-Line trims and higher. Among other extras, the ST-Line gets 18-inch wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel for a dash of extra sportiness, and underbody skid plates. A vinyl and cloth upholstery is still standard, though, and if you want synthetic leather, you'll have to shell out for the top-spec Platinum trim.
Toyota Venza - 39 mpg
If you're looking for something a little more upmarket than a RAV4 but don't want to cough up the cash for a Lexus NX, then the Toyota Venza offers a middle ground between the two. Originally unveiled in 2021 and remaining on sale largely unchanged since then, the Venza is very similar to the NX in several ways, including in its efficiency. EPA-estimated combined mpg sits at 39 mpg, and just like the Lexus, the Venza is rated for 37 mpg on the highway. It's not quite as efficient in the city though, clocking 40 mpg rather than the Lexus' 41 mpg.
It shares its electrically-assisted 2.5-liter, four-cylinder gas engine with the RAV4 and Lexus NX, but unlike the latter two models, the Venza is only available with the hybrid powertrain. Styling tweaks and some interior niceties aside, there's not too much to pick from between the two Toyota hybrids and the Lexus, so which one you choose will largely come down to personal preference and budget. It's hard to go wrong with any of them, though.
Honda CR-V Hybrid - 40 mpg
Honda's electrification strategy is to eschew plug-in hybrids in favor of concentrating on mild hybrids, and the 2023 CR-V Hybrid proves why that's a good move. It brings the benefits of electric assistance – that is, improved gas mileage and more power at low speeds – without compromising any of the key elements that made the CR-V a bestseller. It's still supremely practical, easy to live with, and roomy enough for most families. Granted, towing capacity does take a small hit with the Hybrid, with a reduced capacity of 1,000 pounds, down from 1,500 pounds. But, anyone who's particularly concerned about towing probably isn't shopping for a Honda crossover to begin with.
As for its all-important fuel efficiency figures, the EPA rates it at 40 mpg combined, split into 43 mpg city and 36 mpg highway. However, our testing of the CR-V Hybrid found those numbers to be a little optimistic, with a mixed-use route averaging 30 mpg overall. That's still more than most of the CR-V's competitors, but not quite the exceptional rating that the official numbers would imply.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid - 40 mpg
The most efficient implementation of Toyota's electrically-assisted 2.5-liter, four-cylinder powertrain can be found in the RAV4 Hybrid, which boasts official fuel economy ratings of 38 mpg on the highway and 41 mpg in the city. Overall, the EPA estimates combined efficiency of 40 mpg, one of just three SUVs on the market to break into the 40-plus range. The RAV4 Hybrid can be had in a variety of flavors, from base-spec everyday specification to the off-road focused Woodland Edition, which we reviewed earlier in 2023. At the top end of the lineup, the TRD Off-Road adds even more all-terrain capability to the equation, albeit for an even higher cost.
The RAV4's efficiency metrics are made all the more impressive by the fact that all variants of the car are all-wheel drive. That's great for buyers in colder, icier parts of the country, and it'll provide an extra layer of driver reassurance in the rain compared to front-wheel drive competitors. Combine all those benefits with Toyota's reputation for solid build quality and it's easy to see why the RAV4 is such a popular choice, and it's made even better by the fact that the 2023 model is competitively priced, too.
Lexus UX 250h - 42 mpg
The UX 250h was given a refresh for 2023, with a new infotainment system, some handling tweaks, and a condensed lineup that saw just one powertrain available: a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder paired with two electric motors. One electric motor drives the front wheels and one drives the rear wheels for all-wheel drive, and the total system output stands at 181 horsepower. The UX 250h might not be the best car for thrill seekers — its German rivals take that title — there is one thing that the Lexus beats the Europeans on hands down.
That is, of course, efficiency. The UX 250h claims official EPA ratings of 41 mpg on the highway and 43 mpg in the city, for a combined rating of 42 mpg. That's leagues ahead of similarly-sized SUVs from BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, and should work out to a saving of $3,250 in fuel over five years compared to the average new car.
Kia Sportage Hybrid - 43 mpg
If you're looking for the most efficient SUV on the market, then the Kia Sportage Hybrid cannot be beat. In front-wheel drive form, the electrically-assisted, 1.6-liter turbo-four engine achieves a combined official rating of 43 mpg, pegged at 44 mpg on the highway and 42 mpg in the city. Unlike some of its rivals, we also found the official estimates to be roughly in line with our own mixed-used driving when we reviewed the Sportage Hybrid earlier in the year. It's worth noting that our test car came with all-wheel drive which reduced its EPA estimate down slightly to 38 mpg combined. But, even during more spirited driving, we found the car's real-world usage to match the official estimates.
Aside from its efficiency, there are plenty of other things to like about the Sportage Hybrid: Like most Kias, it's well equipped for the price, and the cabin materials and overall finish are among the best in class. Some of those nicer materials are locked behind pricey options, however, so if you're liberal with the extras you can add a serious chunk of change onto your initial purchase price. Really, the best bet with the Sportage Hybrid is to keep it simple, and as a result, make the most of what's one of the best value-for-money SUVs in its segment. It'll continue being great value for money for years after, too, since you won't find another SUV that drinks less fuel.