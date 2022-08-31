2022 Kia Sorento Review: Three-Row SUV Strikes A Balance

You'd be forgiven for wondering where, exactly the 2022 Sorento fits into Kia's range of family-friendly vehicles. After all, Kia isn't short of large options for transporting bigger families: the Sorento is the smaller sibling to the Telluride, both boasting three rows but differing in general scale. Then there's the 2022 Carnival, a minivan masquerading as an SUV, but with all the practicality that sliding doors bring.

Kia's line-up may be fairly crowded, but the Sorento actually finds itself occupying what — in modern automotive terms, anyway — counts as relative open space. Midsize SUVs with three rows aren't as numerous as their larger siblings in the segment above, particularly if you want usable seats in the rearmost row.

With pricing kicking off at $29,590 (plus $1,295 destination) for the Sorento LX, meanwhile, it also sticks fairly closely to Kia's game plan of affordability. Even this flagship Sorento X-Line SX Prestige AWD lands at just over $45k all-in.