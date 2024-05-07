Every Major Cordless Impact Wrench Brand Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Impact wrenches are high-powered tools best known for their use in the automotive and construction industries, for removing wheel lug nuts or fastening lag bolts to girders. In the past, these tools were exclusively driven via compressed air, which. The air moves a drum-like hammer into the drive shaft, or anvil — the thing that holds your socket in place on the outside of the tool. If that initial whack doesn't loosen the nut, rather than sticking in place like a drill, the impact wrench's hammer slides off and rotates again, striking the anvil repeatedly to apply multiple impacts, eventually loosening or breaking off the nut.

While pneumatic tools are still used by pros for their lighter weight, lower cost, and higher power, cordless impact wrenches have seen dramatic improvement. These days they can provide enough power for all but the biggest jobs, and the advantages of a battery-powered impact wrench — portability, accessibility, and not needing an air compressor — have to be considered more seriously.

With so many brands listed on dozens of websites, choosing the right cordless impact wrench can seem daunting, but don't worry. We've put the work in for you, comparing brands and tools, reviewing warranty information, reading product reviews, and watching tool test videos, all to determine who we think are the best cordless impact wrench brands. Just remember: Putting together a list of 10 from a pool of hundreds means that even the "worst" brand here is still pretty good. If you're already invested in a battery system, that's hard to overlook too.