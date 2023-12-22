The Makita Timeline: A Closer Look At The History Of Makita Tools

Makita is one of the best-known brands in power tools, among other big names like Milwaukee, Black & Decker, Ryobi, and DeWalt. While many of its current products may look and function similarly to those of its competitors — besides the signature teal blue color sported by most of its tools, of course — Makita has traditionally stood out from the rest through its innovation.

Sure, it's one of many manufacturers that make cordless drills and brushless motor impact drivers, but it's the only brand that can say it was the first to put them out on the mainstream market. This innovation is a key characteristic found throughout the history of the company, which dates back more than a century. It's one reason why Makita is still known today for making strange tools that you might find to be very useful in your home and garage.

Additionally, Makita tools are typically well-made and reliable, which is likely rooted in the company's long history of mechanical engineering and repair work. In fact, the company didn't start making power tools until nearly 50 years after its founding. Many Makita tools are also used by both professionals and DIY-ers because they are affordable and won't break the bank. If you're interested in a more detailed account of the manufacturer and its products, here is a closer look at the history of Makita tools and the company that makes them.