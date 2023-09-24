Every Major Power Tool Brand Ranked Worst To Best
For DIY aficionados, seasoned craftsmen, and professionals alike, power tools are not just tools -– they are the engine driving every project to its finish line. Whether it's the precision of a drill, the raw power of a saw, the versatility of a grinder, or the torque of an impact driver, the right tool can elevate the efficiency of any task.
However, the market is saturated with countless brands, each vying for attention, and high-quality power tools don't come with a low price tag. Opting for a bargain at a local hardware store might seem tempting, but the real cost comes out when that tool breaks down too soon, sending you back to the store in search of a replacement.
In this article, we dive deep into the world of premium power tool brands, evaluating and ranking them. All of the brands on this list are major brands that are the go-to for professionals on a construction site or for home use. While brand loyalty is admirable, we're ignoring personal biases and focusing purely on tangible metrics to find which power tool brand is best for you.
Every brand on this list is top tier in the industry, but we ranked them based on quality manufacturing, warranty, customer service, and ease of use. Here is a list of every major power tool brand ranked from worst to best.
13. Caterpillar
Caterpillar, often referred to simply as Cat, is one of the most recognizable brands in the heavy machinery realm. While its characteristic logo is most commonly associated with big construction vehicles, the company also makes some fantastic hand-powered tools as well.
The distinguishing feature of Cat Power Tools is its exclusive use of Graphene batteries, in contrast to the common lithium-ion variants. One of the main advantages of Graphene batteries is a remarkably swift charge time compared to lithium batteries and a longer charge cycle lifespan. This cutting-edge battery technology gives Caterpillar a real edge in the market.
With a history that goes back to the early 1900s, Caterpillar's legacy spans more than a century. While it dominates the large-scale construction machinery segment, Caterpillar's venture into powered hand tools is still in its early stages, but with an emphasis on innovations like the Graphene battery, it is steadily carving a unique identity in the tools sector. Given its long-standing reputation and commitment to quality, Caterpillar is a solid choice for those seeking powerful tools at reasonable prices.
12. Mac Tools
Visit any auto shop, and you're likely to see Mac Tools at every station. Known for its product durability, reliability, and comfortable design, Mac Tools has carved a niche primarily in the automotive sector.
While its product lineup is diverse, covering hand and power tools, the company's specialty lies in catering to the automotive industry. The focus isn't just on power, it's also on user comfort. Features like ergonomic grips on hand tools make extended use easier. Its collection also spans from pneumatic tools for demanding tasks to versatile battery-powered tools suitable for both pros and hobbyists.
Customer service is another arena where Mac Tools shines. Its unique approach involves sending out fully stocked work trucks to garages and job sites. Not just for sales, these field reps handle warranty claims, replenish stock, and provide a hands-on customer service experience. This direct, human-centric approach is a refreshing change from the impersonal and often frustrating phone-based service systems we've all grown accustomed to.
Mac Tools do come with a steeper price point, but considering their limited warranty, quality build, and ergonomic design, they are an investment expected to stand the test of time.
11. Skil
For most, the iconic Skil Saw likely springs to mind when you hear the name Skil. That's no accident -– back in 1924, Skil revolutionized workshops everywhere by inventing the modern portable circular saw. Fast forward to today, and its reputation continues to buzz.
Beyond saws, Skil has broadened its horizon with a dynamic lineup of both hand and powered tools. However, the company hasn't just been riding the wave of past success. Skil's commitment to innovation is evident in all of its offerings. From clever charging solutions, including handy USB options for on-the-move work, to user-friendly enhancements on its signature saws, Skil's probably thought of it. The adjustable depth meters and snap-on rail systems are genuine game-changers, letting users achieve precision cuts without breaking the bank.
Speaking of finances, Skil stands out for its value too. To put things in perspective, consider that a standard Mac Tools hand-powered drill costs approximately $250. However, a similar Skil hand drill costs approximately $100.
It's worth noting that Skil equipment will not compete with high-powered workshop tools. They simply aren't as strong. However, anybody wanting to do home improvements that don't need to take a bolt off a tractor will find that Skil power tools are inexpensive, feature-rich, and perfect for at-home use.
10. Snap-On
Step onto any U.S. military base around the globe and there's a good chance you'll find Snap-On tools in more than a few hands. While there isn't an official supplier for tools in these sectors, Snap-On's dominance is no accident. Not only are their tools high quality but many are also made in the USA. Many government agencies still give preferential treatment to American-made products when crafting their budgets. While the majority of Snap-On hand tools feature American craftsmanship, some electronic and plastic components are globally sourced.
Snap-On is known for its outstanding customer service and high-quality tools. All of its hand tools have a lifetime warranty and their power tools have a generous limited warranty that covers any breakages. They come with a comprehensive limited warranty that predominantly covers defects and malfunctions. Word to the wise: if you're gearing up for heavy use, it's worth a glance at the details of Snap-On's policy.
Snap-On's tools have a reputation for being sturdy, reliable, and built to last. But unsurprisingly, along with a stellar reputation comes a higher price tag. The high price point, however, is often offset for government agencies thanks to substantial bulk discounts.
So if you're looking for power tools that don't just meet standards but set them –- and if your wallet agrees –- Snap-On products will likely last the lifetime of your workshop.
9. Metabo HPT
The name Metabo may not ring a bell, but chances are you'll recognize its former name, Hitachi, as Hitachi rebranded its North American power tools division to Metabo in 2018. While the name might have changed, the quality and performance that made Hitachi renowned haven't. It is also important to note if you're looking for power tools, make sure to search for Metabo HPT as it's a separate branch of Metabo that specifically makes power tools.
The Metabo HPT power tools sit comfortably in the mid to high-end spectrum, price-wise. However, what really sets them apart are the features that justify this price tag. Its most unique and innovative feature is the multi-volt power system. This intuitive feature enables hand power tools to oscillate between direct power source use and a battery-powered option. Whether you're tethered to a workshop or out on a site, Metabo HPT tools adapt. Need a power surge in your garage? Plug it in. Need mobility on a remote job site? Go wireless.
Metabo HPT also has a host of accessories that make using its tools even easier. From customizable ergonomic grips that improve comfort and handling to nifty reloadable screw attachments, perfect for tasks like drywall installation, the variety is impressive. They also offer an array of power bank solutions to ensure your toolkit is always charged. With Metabo, you will be paying a premium for a full system, but it's a system that is easy to use and one that will last.
8. Hilti
Hilti might not be the first name that comes to mind for many unless you're in the construction industry, especially within its specialized segments. Hilti is known for its heavy demolition equipment and its all-in-one systems for efficiency and safety. Headquartered in Liechtenstein, Hilti doesn't merely produce tools — it crafts comprehensive systems. Beyond the usual power tools, it offers heavy-duty variants with an emphasis on safety and maintaining a clean work environment, thanks to integrated dust prevention features.
While Hilti operates globally, its forte lies in large-scale demolition gear. These aren't your everyday garage tools. Instead, Hilti specializes in equipment that can tackle big jobs like drilling through concrete walls while maintaining a clean job site. This design approach extends to their in-house tracking system, ON!Track, that measures jobsite metrics, offering helpful insights.
A standout feature is its Nuron power system, a large battery pack that's compatible with numerous Hilti tools. Its tremendous charge capacity and quick-charge capabilities are game-changers. Moreover, Hilti has a reputation for excellent safety and anchoring equipment, offering an array of tools crafted explicitly for anchoring construction elements virtually anywhere. While Hilti might not ring bells in the DIY community, it has a major presence in professional construction. Hilti's products are more expensive than other brands, especially since you'll need to buy its proprietary systems to get the most out of the system.
7. Ridgid
Ridgid is a major player in the power tools arena, an American company that has been in operation since 1923. True to its name, Ridgid tools embody durability and are built to serve generations. To back this up, it is one of the few companies to offer one of the most robust lifetime warranties on the market.
While most brands might offer lifetime warranties for hand tools, Ridgid extends this commitment to its power tools as well. The warranty is comprehensive, shielding users from all potential issues apart from misuse and the inevitable wear and tear. However, with Ridgid's durable build quality, wear and tear concerns are minimal. Should any challenges arise, Ridgid's efficient servicing network provides swift resolutions.
At the heart of Ridgid's innovations is the Gen5x Motor. This brushless motor system underscores Ridgid's reputation for resilience, power, and minimal maintenance. These qualities have become synonymous with the brand, making it a go-to for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.
While Ridgid presents an extensive line of general power tools, it also shines with specialized tools, particularly in the realm of plumbing. From drain snakes to versatile pipe cutters, each tool showcases Ridgid's dedication to lasting functionality. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a home enthusiast, if you need a reliable tool that lasts, Ridgid's blend of durability and an unmatched warranty makes them an excellent choice.
6. Ryobi Tools
Ryobi has been crafting tools since 1943, starting out in Japan and growing into a name that DIY enthusiasts recognize worldwide. A defining feature of Ryobi tools is their availability and convenience. It's one of the most accessible tool brands on the market that's perfect for home use. You walk into almost any hardware store around the globe, and there's a good chance you'll spot Ryobi tools lining the shelves. Ryobi has everything from specialized gadgets to those handy multi-purpose tools we all love.
The standout feature of this brand is that all of Ryobi's tools use the same battery connection through the ONE+ system. Imagine having a garage full of tools and just one type of battery to power them all. It's super convenient if you're all-in with Ryobi, though perhaps less handy if you've got a mix of different tool brands.
Now, if we're talking about taking these tools to a professional worksite, they might not stand up to some of the heavy-duty brands. Still, for most of us fixing things around the house or diving into weekend DIY projects, Ryobi offers a solid blend of reliability and affordability.
5. Milwaukee Tool
Established in 1924, Milwaukee is an American company that produces top-tier, durable tools tailored for professionals, especially within the construction industry. Those who have an eye for quality and money to spare may decide to outfit their home garage with Milwaukee power tools, but it'll probably be overkill for most jobs around the house.
Central to Milwaukee's lineup is the M18 Fuel system. Despite the name, the M18 is fundamentally an 18V battery system that's compatible with the full product range. Though Redlithium might sound like a fancy marketing term, the real essence lies in its capability — Milwaukee claims it offers a 50% boost to power and lifespan.
For businesses managing vast tool inventories, Milwaukee's One Key system is a game-changer. This cloud-based tracking system morphs applicable tools from the Milwaukee catalog into smart devices, diligently monitoring inventory, maintenance, and tool usage. In the extensive landscape of construction where tracking and maintaining hundreds of tools across multiple job sites is essential, One Key provides valuable oversight.
4. Bosch
Bosch, a German powerhouse in tool manufacturing since 1886, not only stands out as a premier brand but also owns other prominent tool brands, like Dremel.What sets Bosch apart is its drive for innovation, especially in green initiatives and advanced safety. At its core, Bosch focuses on the end-user. This commitment is evident in how they craft their tools, focusing on comfort, safety, and overall functionality.
A key feature for professionals is the Bosch Toolbox app. This app tracks tools, calculates project times, and maintains a record of tool maintenance. While tailored for professionals, the avid DIY enthusiast may find it useful for project organization, too.
On the environmental front, Bosch is proactive in trying to reduce its carbon footprint. The company is investing in sustainable solutions, such as energy-efficient power, recyclable packaging, and batteries, and has been pioneering eco-friendly manufacturing processes. Catering to a broad spectrum, from mid-tier products for DIY homeowners to professionals seeking high-end products, Bosch's diverse lineup of power tools makes them an extremely versatile brand.
3. Craftsman
A mark of American tool craftsmanship since 1927, Craftsman started as a strategic brand for Sears, reinforcing its standing as a one-stop-shop department store. While Sears was already a household name due to its extensive mail-order catalog business, the Craftsman brand further solidified its reputation as a trusted retailer and quickly became synonymous with dependable home tools. However, the landscape shifted in 2017 when Stanley Black & Decker acquired the brand.
This acquisition indicated notable changes for Craftsman. Once exclusively found in Sears' stores, Craftsman tools are now widely available across various outlets, demonstrating Stanley Black & Decker's expansive distribution network. Moreover, with a renewed emphasis on domestic manufacturing in the United States, Stanley Black & Decker has been spearheading efforts to establish more US-based manufacturing facilities.
Today, Craftsman remains a symbol of American reliability. It strikes a balance between quality and affordability, maintaining its time-tested standards while diversifying its range, including innovative storage solutions and gardening power equipment.
2. Dewalt Tools
DeWalt is under the same corporate umbrella with another notable name in our list, Craftsman. Both of these top-tier brands are housed within the vast Stanley Black & Decker conglomerate. While Craftsman is a more consumer-focused brand, DeWalt is more heavily marketed towards professionals. DeWalt was bought out during the 1960s and has since grown and expanded significantly under the guidance of Black & Decker.
One distinguishing feature that sets DeWalt apart is its Flexvolt Battery system. This innovative technology allows batteries to operate at 20 volts for prolonged use or surge to 60 volts for those extra tough jobs, offering an extra layer of flexibility that few power tools have. Furthermore, DeWalt boasts the integrated Tool Connect app. This sophisticated platform tracks compatible tools and controls larger machinery through its Bluetooth-enabled functionalities.
Though DeWalt is widely recognized as an industry-centric brand, it also offers a range of consumer-focused power tools. These tools are competitively priced without compromising on reliability. Both seasoned contractors and DIY enthusiasts consistently alike still trust DeWalt as one of the premier tool brands in the market.
1. Makita Tools
Makita is a Japanese company that has been in the tool-crafting business since 1915, solidifying its position as a titan in the industry. The legacy and precision of Japanese craftsmanship shine through in every tool they produce. Central to Makita's innovation is its consistent battery system. No more rummaging through drawers or cabinets to find the right battery for the right power tool. The 18V LXT battery powers over 300 tools, the 12V CXT system provides power to about 75, and the larger 40V XGT works with more than 100 products. It's a game-changer when you're mid-project and need to switch tools on the fly.
While each brand on this list has its own legion of loyalists, even the most die-hard fans from other camps can't help but nod in respect to Makita. Its tools are frequently lauded as among the most resilient and adaptable in the market.
Makita stands behind its products with impressive warranties. Battery-powered tools have a three-year limited warranty and gas-powered tools have a two-year limited warranty. All of its products have a 30-day money-back guarantee and a one-year full warranty that covers any defects due to manufacturing. This shows great customer service as well as the company's confidence in its manufacturing and quality.