5 Of The Best Skil Power Tools Over $200 That Are Worth The Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While perhaps not as well known today as other tool companies like DeWalt, Ryobi, and Craftsman, Skil produces plenty of quality power tools that you may want to add to your collection. The company has been around for nearly a century and has the distinction of manufacturing the very first handheld electric circular saw. Since introducing that landmark product to the market, Skil has gone on to make a wide range of power tools, including gardening equipment, impact drivers, and more.
Most of the power tools in Skil's catalog are affordably priced, but that doesn't mean they're inferior in quality to their more expensive counterparts. However, Skil does have a few power tools in its lineup that cost over $200. When you're spending that kind of money on hardware, you want to make sure it's worth your investment — something that gets the job done efficiently and won't break down on you after a few months.
Here are some of the best Skil power tools over $200 that won't let you down and are well worth the price.
10-1/4 Cordless Worm Drive Skilsaw
When Skil developed the first handheld electric saw, it gave it the name Skilsaw. Nearly 100 years later, Skil is still making Skilsaws, though the technology has obviously come a long way. For one thing, the 10-1/4" Cordless Worm Drive Skilsaw can deliver powerful cuts and last a decent amount of time without needing to be plugged into the wall, thanks to Skil's proprietary 5 Ah TRUEHVL battery. The lithium battery, along with a quick charger, is included in a kit with the cordless skilsaw.
The saw can cut 3-11/16" deep and slice through a surprising amount of material quickly and cleanly. Plus, it has an all-magnesium construction, which not only makes it durable but also lightweight. When used with the included auxiliary handle, the combination of all these features gives the user firm control over their cuts.
The blade may be too big for many DIY projects, and you'd need to buy a completely separate tool for smaller cuts. This is a shame, although at least the 7-1/4" model uses the same battery system. If you only have the budget for one, the 10-1/4" Cordless Worm Drive Skilsaw with a battery pack included is available from Amazon for $616.89. If you just want the tool, it'll cost $422.20.
PWR Core 40 Brushless 20 Mower Kit
Skil has a line of lawn and gardening equipment if you like to work in the yard as much as you do in the garage. While many of Skil's landscaping products are under $200, its PWR Core 40 Brushless 20" Mower is a little pricier — but it's worth the premium cost.
Gone are the days of priming a gas mower or getting tangled in the cords of an electric one because Skil's mower is cordless and starts up with the push of a button. One great feature is the ability to adjust the blade height to seven different settings so you can cut your lawn down to the height you prefer. Plus, it uses a telescoping handle that you can contract to take up less space, making it a lot easier to store the mower in your shed or garage.The mower uses a 40-volt battery that can charge to 30% in 15 minutes, but you may still need an extra battery on hand, depending on the size of your lawn, although this is a downside of any cordless mower.
You can purchase the Skil PWR Core 40 Brushless 20" Mower as part of a kit that includes a 5 Ah battery and charger. It's available for $329 from Lowe's, though you can currently find it for $30 less at Walmart.
12 Quick Mount Compound Miter Saw with Laser
The Skil 12" Quick Mount Compound Miter Saw with Laser has the perfect amount of power for DIY woodworkers, thanks to a 15 amp motor that's capable of 4,500 RPM. Its built-in laser allows intermediate woodworkers to better accomplish fast and accurate cuts. The miter saw includes left and right table extensions for longer and larger pieces of wood and nine positive stops for setting common miter angles. The product is also built with integrated carrying handles, making it easy to transport to a job site or tool storage area, and a dust bag is also included to help keep things clean.
If the tool has any drawbacks, some customers have complained of issues when replacing the blade, including problems with over-tight nuts or an unfortunate wobble. In general, however, it's a very well-reviewed product. It may be a little too big for small garages, but its easy portability means you can tuck it away easily when not in use. Skil's 12" Quick Mount Compound Miter Saw with Laser is available from Amazon for $320.83.
PWR Core 20 Brushless 20V 7/8 Rotary Hammer Kit
If you're looking to chisel or drill holes into concrete, stucco, or brick, you're going to want a rotary hammer. Skil's PWR Core 20 Brushless 20V 7/8" Rotary Hammer can generate up to 4,500 IPM and 1,400 RPM, more than enough power for many household tasks. Even better, the tool can transition seamlessly between modes like drill and chisel, allowing you to use the tool and battery more efficiently. It's also easy to quickly swap out different bits.
A few users have complained of issues with the 5 Ah battery that powers the hammer, though they seem to be in the minority. The Skil PWR Core 20 Brushless 20V 7/8" Rotary Hammer Kit, which includes a compatible battery and charger, is actually a couple of cents shy of $200, as it is available for $199 at Amazon and Lowe's. Of course, with tax and any shipping costs, it'll cost a little more, so make sure you have enough money in your account before buying it!
PWR Core 20 XP Brushless 7-1/4 Rear Handle Circular Saw
Skil's PWR Core 20 XP Brushless 7-1/4" Rear Handle Circular Saw may cost over $200, but if you're doing a lot of woodworking it will certainly be worth the investment. The saw can use two batteries simultaneously, giving it a boost in power and performance that will allow it to generate 5,300 RPM and make 600 cuts into 2x4 pine. With a 2-9/16" cutting depth, the saw can also slice through tougher materials.
Features include an LED light, attached rafter hook and tether notch for quick-and-easy storage, and an adaptable dust port that keeps sawdust from littering your workspace. The tool also has a 0 to 53 degree bevel capacity, allowing you to use its 24-tooth, 7.25" carbide-tipped blade to cut multiple different angles.
While the ability to simultaneously use two batteries is innovative, it does mean you'll need to buy, maintain, and charge more batteries than you would with typical power tools, which is inconvenient. If you own other Skil tools that use PWR Core 20 batteries, it will be more efficient, but it's a shame the saw wasn't built to use a single, larger battery and still perform the same powerful cuts. The Skil PWR Core 20 XP Brushless 7-1/4" Rear Handle Circular Saw Kit is available from Lowe's for $249, a price that includes a charger and two 5 Ah batteries.