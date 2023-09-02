The Biggest Problems And Disadvantages Of Lithium Batteries

When the battery was first invented in the 1800s, its energy storage capabilities unlocked innovation in unimaginable ways. From discs of copper and zinc held together by old-school electrolytes, the battery has evolved to the point wherein it's an essential part of everyday life. Since its inception, several types of batteries have been released into the market, such as alkaline, nickel metal hydride (NiMH), and lithium.

Among these, the most commonly used type of battery found in our homes, offices, schools, and everything in between is the lithium-ion battery. According to the Clean Energy Institute, lithium-ion batteries are the top choices for portable devices, due to their high energy density and relatively long lifespans. They are also believed to hold the highest potential for electric transportation methods, such as electric vehicles and electric airplanes. Apple, which uses lithium-ion batteries in most of its devices, notes that they tend to charge faster, last longer, and have higher power density than traditional batteries.

However, lithium-ion batteries are not without their fair share of problems and disadvantages. Here are some of them.