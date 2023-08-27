Electric Car Charging Speeds: Why They're Still A Pain Point For Owners

Despite evolving technology and increasing affordability, electric vehicles have yet to take over our roads. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the share of total electric car sales versus all car sales in the United States only increased from 0.2% (2011) to 4.6% (2021). However, according to Consumer Reports, as more people become aware of the potential savings, which rack up to $12,000 on maintenance over an EV, and the environmental impact of switching away from traditional cars, there's hope that this share will increase soon.

In collaboration with Eurelectric, EY released a study that identified six essential factors that could help the world transition to electric vehicles for good. Two of these six essentials involve charging: a smart grid system and accessible charging infrastructure. EY estimates that over 400,000 public charge points are needed by 2025 to match the accelerated adoption in the U.S. alone. However, it's not just the quantity of charging points that matter, but also the speed of the charging itself. With so many old and new EV owners frustrated with their charging experiences, here's why accessibility of fast-charging stations is so essential.