The Hidden Carbon Footprint Of Electric Vehicles

For years, cars have been regarded as an environmental nightmare. Through every stage of its lifecycle, cars carry an environmental and social cost with impact that is difficult to truly quantify. For example, cars require a resource-intensive production process, which involves mining and the production of materials like metals, rubber, and plastic.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year or about 400 grams per mile. In addition, gasoline cars release methane, nitrous oxide, hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and other greenhouse gases into the environment.

Not to mention, the environmental impact of cars doesn't just disappear once a vehicle stops working. Due to their non-biodegradable components, traditional cars also fill landfills and release toxic chemicals into the ground after being discarded.

In recent times, electric vehicles have been raised as a solution to mitigate the ongoing climate crisis. While there's no doubt that EVs are typically better for the environment than their traditional counterparts, it doesn't mean they don't have hidden carbon footprints that you should be aware of.