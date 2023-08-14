Why EV Battery Manufacturing Is Gaining Steam In America

With the help of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, we can expect a wave of other EV-related sectors to take flight as well.

With the goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050, the IRA provides an additional $40 billion of loan authority for eligible projects under section 1703 of the Energy Policy Act of 2005. In an effort to have more control over its EV supply chain as a whole, the IRA's "Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit" clause provides tax incentives for qualified companies.

In a statement to CBS News, Mike O'Kronley, CEO of battery material manufacturer Ascend Elements, shared that "One way to help offset the need for additional mining is essentially to recycle the [EV] batteries or to recycle all lithium-ion batteries and to harvest the valuable metals that are in them and then put them back into the battery supply chain."

With this, it's no surprise that the U.S. would invest in decreasing its reliance on foreign mining practices for its EV battery requirements. For this reason, all EV batteries which were recycled in the U.S. and EV manufacturing companies who opt for U.S.-recycled electric batteries can receive up to 10 years worth of tax credits.