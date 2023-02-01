Car Battery Replacements That Cost More Than You Think

The first-generation VW E-Golf was summed up by one reviewer as "like a VW Golf – but quieter." In other words, it took all the bits that made the regular Golf great and simply added an electric powertrain, without really changing anything else. That was no bad thing, as the Golf has remained one of the best hatchbacks of its size for decades, so there was little need for change. Perhaps the most noticeable difference between the E-Golf and the gas-powered version was its reduced range — the earliest models could only manage a measly 124 miles of range when new, while the facelifted 2017 model managed a still-disappointing 186 miles.

That's still significantly less than even the most gas-guzzling ICE cars could manage in one trip, and by now, those early models will have lost even more range thanks to degradation. Anyone who buys one on the cheap thinking they can get a battery pack replacement might be in for a shock, as reports suggest that a full replacement will cost at least $23,000. It's worth noting that this isn't the only option owners have — in some cases, reconditioning the battery or paying to have just the faulty cells replaced will be significantly cheaper. Even so, the risk of having to fork out for the full replacement may well be enough to put off more budget-conscious buyers.