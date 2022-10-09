Do Car Lovers Want Teslas Despite Expensive Battery Replacements?

In a SlashGear poll, we asked 592 U.S. respondents whether they would buy a Tesla despite the expensive battery replacements 65.71% answered "No." This isn't a surprise considering you could spend over $15,000 to replace the battery on the cheapest Tesla vehicle — the Model 3. In fact, it's one of the reasons why Tesla's insurance is so expensive. Of course, if you're covered by insurance and your Tesla battery needs to be replaced after an accident, the cost will be paid by the insurance company. In addition to that, Tesla offers a warranty of 8 years or between 100,000 miles to 150,000 miles to cover any battery defects.

At the moment, the expected lifespan of a Tesla battery is between 300,000 to 500,000 miles. If you consider most Americans cover an average of at least 12,000 miles every year, it's possible to drive your Tesla for over a decade before you need to replace the battery. Battery technology is also improving, and in the next few years, we could have electric vehicles with batteries that can last up to 1 million miles before replacement.

On the other hand, 32.60% of the people we've surveyed said they wouldn't mind buying a Tesla — 1.69% of the poll respondents already own one. If you don't mind the expensive battery replacement, there are many reasons why you should buy a Tesla.