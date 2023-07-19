The Reason Why EV Lithium Batteries Don't Last Forever

Most modern electric vehicles should have battery packs that last at least 10 years. But if you are searching for a better indicator of what you can expect, look no further than standard warranty coverage. All new EVs that are marketed today come with a manufacturer warranty of at least eight years and 100,000 miles. Not only do these warranties cover complete battery failure, but they also offer peace of mind should serious degradation occur.

When it comes to warranty coverage, you can be sure that a car manufacturer has done the research so that it does not have to pay out mountains of cash on warranty claims. In the future, lithium-ion battery packs should be more affordable, but as it stands, replacing a full pack can climb well into the $20,000 range.

Now, some manufacturers do offer better standard warranties than others when it comes to EVs. Hyundai vehicles come with a 10-year/100,000-mile EV warranty that covers batteries, motors, and powertrain components. Overall, it looks like most manufacturers give a 70% battery capacity retention guarantee over the course of the warranty.

It's important to note, a lithium-ion battery pack loses some capacity over time, which can negatively impact your EV's driving range.