John Goodenough, Creator Of The Lithium Ion Battery, Dead At 100

Today, the University of Texas at Austin announced that John Goodenough — the man who came up with the design for the original lithium battery — died on Sunday at the age of 100 years old. Among other scientific breakthroughs, like developing the concept for computer RAM, Goodenough did the original legwork for discovering the chemistry behind lithium ion batteries in 1980, before it was first commercialized by Sony in the early 1990s. For his efforts, he would go on to receive the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2019.

His work completely revolutionized how batteries could store energy, and lithium-ion battery technology is present in just about every modern device you can think of — ranging from cordless power tools, to phones, laptops, and electric cars. It cannot be understated how prevalent lithium-ion technology has become within the last couple of decades. Without Goodenough's contributions, batteries would likely be much more inefficient than what is available today.