Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last

Like it or hate it, Tesla's flagship, the Model S, is a relatively popular car. Although Tesla does not differentiate sales between the Model S and Model X, the brand said it delivered 24,964 Model S/Xs last year. Although not Tesla's most popular model (the automaker delivered over 911,000 Model 3/Ys in 2021), the Model S is still a popular car. For years, it was the only Tesla model aside from the incredibly limited Roadster and served as the first EV car for many drivers. The Tesla Model S of 2022 is an incredibly quick six-figure luxury sedan with a 396-mile range.

One of the chief concerns among EV buyers is the lifespan of the battery, the heart of any self-respecting EV. If the battery dies out only a couple of years or so into ownership or degrades in such a way that it doesn't make much more economic sense than a gasoline car, every EV benefit is essentially canceled out. Fortunately, the battery of a Tesla Model S, along with most other EVs on the market today, have fairly long estimated lifespans.