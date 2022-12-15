Here's How Long The Battery In A Kia EV6 Will Probably Last

The Kia EV6 is the brand's first real attempt at an electric vehicle. With solid specs and a range of up to 310 miles, the EV6 is a competent car that shows that Kia is serious about future electric vehicles. It also helps that it comes in an aerodynamically (and aesthetically) pleasing package. However, as an electric car, the EV6 is the subject of all typical manner of battery related concerns.

Getting a new powertrain on a traditional gasoline powered car after its operational lifespan can be a financial headache. It's more or less the same when it comes to an electric car. Swapping out the battery or any of the motor components isn't exactly cheap, and it makes sense for potential customers to consider that cost before dropping the cash on a new EV. If a car's battery fails just a few years into ownership, that can spell disaster for the owner's wallet. Fortunately, the Kia EV6's battery has a fairly long estimated lifespan.