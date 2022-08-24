Here's How Long A GMC Hummer EV Battery Will Probably Last

GMC's new electric Hummer pickup is a beefy crab-walking tank of an EV. It's huge, fast, and has a price tag in the low-six figures to boot. At 9,640 lbs, the Hummer weighs as much as roughly six baby humpback whales (via Car and Driver). Despite its heft, the GMC is actually relatively efficient when it comes to energy use. GMC estimates that extended range models can go up to 350 miles on a charge. The non-EV Hummers of yore were rolling punchlines of inefficiency and single-digit fuel economy.

Underneath the Hummer is the Ultium platform, General Motors' modular EV technology, which will power most of its electrified fleet well into the future. GM plans to use that platform on everything from delivery vans to the yet to be released EV Silverado.

Stats and figures are one thing, but what it would be like to own a Hummer EV in the long run is something else. Battery life and replacement costs are often at the forefront of a buyer's concerns when shopping for EVs. If a cell fails or the entire battery needs to be replaced after the warranty runs out, that could leave the owner with a hefty bill. It's unlikely one will find an entire Ultium platform in a junkyard with a healthy battery.