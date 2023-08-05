Explained: The Reason Behind Lithium Batteries Catching Fire

Lithium-ion batteries, or "Li-ion" for short, are one of the most ubiquitous forms of portable power in the world today. Most handheld devices like smartphones use Li-ion batteries, though scaled-up Li-ion batteries have also been used in various electrical vehicles. The fact that they're rechargeable makes them much more efficient than traditional, disposable batteries, and for the most part, they're a very safe technology. However, they do have one major flaw that's been made more apparent in recent years.

In certain circumstances, Li-ion batteries have been known to suddenly catch fire. While not a common occurrence, instances of lithium fires have been frequent enough in the last few years that firefighting and rescue agencies have started putting together specialized procedures for detecting and containing such fires. (It's why EVs catch fire too.) Of course, the best option is to prevent a fire from sparking up in the first place. So, what exactly causes a Li-ion battery to catch fire?