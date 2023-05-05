This Newly Discovered Method To Recycle Lithium Batteries Could Be A Gamechanger For Electric Cars

The number of electric passenger vehicles sold globally surpassed 10 million vehicles last year alone, so it's safe to say that the era of the electric vehicle is upon us. A primary driver of this trend is a societal shift away from fossil fuels in favor of renewables. But as the popularity of electric vehicles has increased, so has the need to mine lithium for the production of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which comes with its own environmental challenges.

Scientists have tried addressing the issue by researching more efficient batteries like solid-state lithium-metal batteries or batteries that instead rely on oxygen. In Germany, India, and elsewhere, authorities have been searching for — and finding, with varying degrees of success — previously untapped sources of lithium, but this feels little removed from the problems associated with digging up coal.

And now, as the first wave of electric vehicles begins to cycle out of use, a new hurdle has emerged: what to do with all those spent batteries. Of course, passenger vehicles are hardly the only products that rely on lithium-ion batteries — think everything from cell phones and home solar power storage to power tools, vaping devices, and electric toothbrushes — but in terms of pure tonnage they're the drivers of a seismic shift in our thinking about what it means to be sustainable. Luckily, scientists have a new method for putting these old batteries back to work.