This New Oxygen-Ion Battery Could Be A Game Changer For Renewable Energy Storage

Lithium is currently the most widely-used element for making batteries, which also explains why research is focused on this soft alkaline metal and its derivatives to make better batteries. Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory announced the development of a lithium-air battery that relies on a solid electrolyte instead of a liquid material to achieve a density two to four times higher than that of regular batteries. However, there's a finite amount of lithium, and mining it comes at a huge environmental cost, which means the need for alternatives.

Scientists over at the Vienna University of Technology claim to have made a breakthrough with a novel oxygen-ion battery that is not only extremely durable but also offers enhanced longevity. The biggest advantage here is that, unlike the chemical degradation that is seen in lithium-based batteries, the oxygen-based battery can regenerate its storage capacity, promising much longer longevity. As oxygen is lost due to side reactions, it can simply be absorbed from the atmosphere, ensuring that the chemical units responsible for carrying charge, and, hence, the electric current, can be replenished without much of a fuss.