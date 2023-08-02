The Biggest Downside Of LED Lights (And 5 Reasons They're Better Than Incandescent)

You may have considered a switch to LED lighting but are unsure what difference it will make. The lighting system has many significant advantages over traditional lighting methods. Incandescent bulbs use a filament to generate light. This filament has a lot of electrical resistance, so passing a current through it causes it to heat up and eventually glow. The heat created by this process is just wasted energy. LEDs don't have a filament. Instead, it contains a semiconductor material that produces light as electricity is passed through it. This difference is key to many of an LED light's advantages.

But there is also a downside: the price tag. It's often significantly cheaper to pick up an incandescent bulb than it is to buy an LED. Bulbs from known brands, particularly bright options or those packing plenty of features, will cost even more than basic models. You may find yourself dropping over $20 on a single light. Given that an entire house has one or more lights per room, making the switch all at once might be a pricey endeavor.

However, some power companies offer subsidies to make the price of LED bulbs more appealing. They are also frequently on sale on websites like Amazon, and some sites have offerings as cheap as $1 a pop. Factor in a few other savings, some of which we'll discuss below, and an LED bulb may actually work out hundreds of dollars cheaper than what you currently have.