Which Power Tool Brand Is Best For You? Here's How To Decide
When you walk into any hardware store, there's likely be a dizzying array of different power tool companies from the likes of DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and couple other brands. For the unfamiliar hobbyist, it can be a daunting task to commit to a certain brand and lock yourself into a specific battery ecosystem. Additionally, it can be tempting to splurge and buy one of the more expensive (or cheapest) versions of a tool. After all, no one wants an inferior tool, nor do people typically want to break the bank.
Fortunately for you and your wallet, there are a wide array of tools to fit you at your skill or use level, ranging from the occasional DIY project to heavy professional use. And given the vast lineup nowadays, you likely won't have to switch brands that often. Chances are, the tool brand you pick will have any tool that you need.
Tools for DIYers and crafters
If you are a DIYer and aren't, say, a contractor or a tradesman, you don't need to look much further than Ryobi tools. The brand's green countenance may be a turn off for some, but a look at the price tag may get you to disregard your sense of aesthetics. You can use a wide array of Ryobi tools for jobs ranging from the simplest of household tasks like hanging a picture or installing a wall outlet to relatively heavy jobs like clearing debris left over from a particularly nasty storm. For example, we have seen Ryobi's own $279 14-inch brushless 40-volt chainsaw cut through trees all day without a single complaint.
However, there is a slight downside to Ryobi. It is exclusive to Home Depot and a scant few outlet stores across the country. But according to Ryobi, there are over 280 tools that use its 18-volt battery system and more than 85 that use the separate 40-volt system. That ranges from the relatively normal cordless culprits like the most basic of impact drivers and drill sets to string trimmers, inexpensive compact bluetooth speakers, and even bug zappers.
Additionally, if you're looking to save some more money, Home Depot often puts Ryobi products on sale during the holidays and the summer months, even going so far as to throw in free batteries or tools. Home Depot's site is currently, as of August 31st, running a sale that nets you two batteries, a drill, an impact driver, a flashlight, and a circular saw for $159. For basic home repair needs, you don't need much more than that.
For the pros
If you are a step above a home gamer and require a tool system that's a little more robust, DeWalt and Milwaukee are worth your consideration. Both brands are the mainstays of professionals around the world and can handle all sorts of punishment. Neither may have the same range of tools that a less expensive brand like Ryobi has, especially when it comes to more craft oriented or outright weird tools, but each respective lineup is more geared towards people who rely on their tools for a living. Milwaukee's 18-volt M18 battery system boasts over 250 tools and DeWalt's 20-volt system has more than 300 tools.
You can see tools from Milwaukee operating flawlessly on job sites, everywhere from a landfill to building a deck without so much as a hiccup. DeWalt's tools are just as robust. The prices are similar as well. However, DeWalt has the distinction of manufacturing a number of its tools domestically, in the United States. If you're in the market for professional tools with a little bit of patriotic flair, DeWalt might be the brand for you.
For impact driver and drill kits, DeWalt's brushless hammer drill and impact driver kit retails for $299 and comes with two four amp-hour batteries. The similar kit from Milwaukee also retails for $299 from Home Depot, yet it only comes with one four-amp-hour battery and a smaller two amp-hour battery.
Don't forget about Makita
Makita can't be left out of the conversation when it comes to high quality power tools. After all, the brand debuted one of the first ever cordless drills way back in 1978. Its tools are highly regarded among professionals with the average rating sitting at a healthy nearly five stars on Home Depot's website. The brand's LXT 18-volt line has over 325 different tools and even a coffee maker. The brand isn't messing around when it comes to sheer variety.
However, Makita loses out to DeWalt and Milwaukee for one reason, and that's price. The brand does not go on sale as often as the aforementioned brands, and its tools are often priced much higher than their yellow or red colored counterparts if you decide to buy a tool individually or want something more than a basic drill and impact driver. For example, a basic 6.5-inch cordless circular saw from DeWalt clocks in at $99 ($139 when not on sale) and the Makita version is priced at $159.
Although, if you can find a Makita kit on sale once in a blue moon, it would behoove you to adopt its tool system. It won't let you down.
It all depends on the job
When you're looking for a tool brand to commit to, you have to look at your budget and what you are actually going to be doing with the tools. If you don't want to spend a small fortune on the latest and greatest tools to build a house, and you just want to do light work around the house, Ryobi will often be more than adequate to get most jobs done. The brand even offers tools like soldering irons and lighted magnifiers for the more craft oriented DIYers.
On the professional end, DeWalt or Milwaukee are more likely going to be your speed. Both of the aforementioned drill and driver tool kits are highly rated on Home Depot's website and each respective brand's reputation speaks for itself. If you are indecisive, wait for a sale and see which brand offers more value for less cash. Patience can be your friend.