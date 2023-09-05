Which Power Tool Brand Is Best For You? Here's How To Decide

If you are a DIYer and aren't, say, a contractor or a tradesman, you don't need to look much further than Ryobi tools. The brand's green countenance may be a turn off for some, but a look at the price tag may get you to disregard your sense of aesthetics. You can use a wide array of Ryobi tools for jobs ranging from the simplest of household tasks like hanging a picture or installing a wall outlet to relatively heavy jobs like clearing debris left over from a particularly nasty storm. For example, we have seen Ryobi's own $279 14-inch brushless 40-volt chainsaw cut through trees all day without a single complaint.

However, there is a slight downside to Ryobi. It is exclusive to Home Depot and a scant few outlet stores across the country. But according to Ryobi, there are over 280 tools that use its 18-volt battery system and more than 85 that use the separate 40-volt system. That ranges from the relatively normal cordless culprits like the most basic of impact drivers and drill sets to string trimmers, inexpensive compact bluetooth speakers, and even bug zappers.

Additionally, if you're looking to save some more money, Home Depot often puts Ryobi products on sale during the holidays and the summer months, even going so far as to throw in free batteries or tools. Home Depot's site is currently, as of August 31st, running a sale that nets you two batteries, a drill, an impact driver, a flashlight, and a circular saw for $159. For basic home repair needs, you don't need much more than that.