5 Ryobi Tools That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
Whether you own your own home or you're a renter there's a good chance you are going to need some power tools at some point. Whether it's routine maintenance around the house, a small upgrade or two, or just a project you want to work on, a solid power tool is something you'll come back to over and over.
Ryobi has been making power tools since the 1960s and has become one of the more common names in the category. They're well built, reliable, and cover a wide range of categories, which is important because when you're picking up a new tool, you'll often want to stay within the same ecosystem since batteries and chargers won't be interchangeable between brands.
If you're on team Ryobi, you probably already have a few batteries and chargers already, and if you don't we recommend the 4.0 Ah batteries for their great combination of longevity and weight. As of this writing, there's a 2-pack of batteries with an included charger for $79. The charger is not a fast charger, so you'll want to plan ahead to make sure your batteries are charged when you need them.
As for what they'll be powering, here are five tools we recommend that are no-brainers at their price.
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless ½ in Drill/Driver Kit
If there is such a thing as a "classic" tool that everyone needs to have, it's probably a drill/driver. It's a tool that is used on just about any project you can think of. A drill can be used for drilling holes, screwing and unscrewing screws and bolts, putting things together, taking them apart, and just about anything in between.
The drill/driver we selected is currently priced at $99 as of this writing, and it comes with two 1.5Ah batteries and a charger. Those batteries will be interchangeable with other Ryobi tools as well. If you are a woodworker, we'd recommend this 2-Tool Combo Kit that includes the drill/driver and a circular saw. It's currently the same price at $99, so the more the merrier. This kit also includes two batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag for everything.
Ryobi also has larger combo kits with even more tools in them. It's not a bad idea to get a lot of tools as a bundle if you have the budget (and the need for them) but if you want to stick to the basics, you can't go wrong with a good drill/driver.
12V Cordless Rotary Tool
A rotary tool is a little more niche, but you'll be surprised how quickly this tool can pay for itself when you're working on smaller projects or even a bigger project that requires a more noble tool. A rotary tool spins its attached tips up to 35,000 RPM, and the different tips determine what kind of job you can do. There are saw blades, grinder tips, brush tips for polishing, cutting tips, and more. This kit comes with a number of different tooltips which will cover a lot of different projects, but there are so many more tips you can pick up.
The best part about this tool is that it's completely cordless and — unlike the other tools in this list — doesn't have a separate battery. The 12V battery is integrated into the tool and charges via USB. The downside to that is the rotary tool won't last as long as its 18V counterparts, plus the battery is not interchangeable. Still, it's truly wireless making it easy to get into nooks and crannies that might otherwise be inaccessible when attached to a battery base. If you prefer a long-lasting battery with a base attachment, Ryobi makes that too.
The 12V cordless rotary tool and the 18V rotary tool (with the base) are both available for $99 as of this writing.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 1 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum
The most important part of any job is the cleanup. You can build the most beautiful bookshelf man has ever seen, but if you leave a pile of sawdust and discarded screws in the living room, nobody is going to be happy. Ryobi has a cute little 1-gallon wet/dry vac that is battery-powered, so there's no need to worry about cables. One gallon isn't a ton of volume, so you may want to spring for the 3-gallon vacuum. The 1-gallon vacuum is $79 and the 3-gallon is $119 as of the time of this writing.
The bonus that the 1-gallon vacuum gives you is storage. It comes with a bracket that allows you to hang it on a wall, which is nice for keeping it out of the way until you need it. Of course, the same batteries that power your vacuum will also work for your other Ryobi tools.
Ryobi 18V Cordless String Trimmer/Edger and Blower/Sweeper
This won't apply so much to the renters out there, but if you're a homeowner, you'll need a cordless string trimmer, aka weed whacker, aka weed eater. This combo comes with a blower as well for just $99. The blower is useful for blowing grass trimmings off the sidewalk or blowing leaves in the fall. Basically, both tools are part of the lawn maintenance 101 package that every homeowner needs. The string trimmer can also turn 90 degrees to serve as a sidewalk edger as well if you are the sort to go for that crisp look.
These tools come with a 2.0 Ah battery and charger, but these might be one of those tools better suited for 4.0 Ah batteries for a little extra longevity. Regardless, if you're looking for a good string trimmer and a good way to clean up after some yard work, this combo has what you need for a pretty good price.
12-piece Ryobi Screwdriver set
Not everything Ryobi makes is electrical, and as much as you might think you'll use a drill/driver for every project around your house, sometimes you just need a good screwdriver. Drills can be bulkier and in some cases a bit of overkill for projects like fixing a leaky faucet or adjusting the tension of a screen door.
This 12-piece set has a good mix of large and small drivers in Phillips head, flathead, and star bits. There are also six precision drivers for small projects. Those precision drivers have rotating caps so you can apply consistent pressure. Plus, all the screwdrivers have cushioned handles for comfort and an anti-roll design. There's nothing more frustrating than setting down a screwdriver and finding it in a different place when you come back. These screwdrivers are just $18.97 at the time of this writing, which is a good deal for this wide range of tools.