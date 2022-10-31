The 4 Best Bluetooth Jobsite Radios: Features Worth Paying For

It's not exactly breaking news that Bluetooth speakers are a really convenient way to listen to music without wires getting in the way. Finding an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker that does the job isn't very difficult, but it can often feel like the market is completely saturated with less-than-stellar options. In the world of almost-infinite speaker choices for casual use, one area of the market is relatively underserved. That's the world of Bluetooth jobsite radios.

These radios provide a little more utility over the average speaker. Jobsite radios are made with durability in mind, and are well-suited for harsh working environments. They're often made out of thick plastic and rubber for impact protection, and designed to continue producing clear sound in a dust-heavy environment. For years, jobsite radios were little more than battery powered AM/FM radios contained within a metal cage. It was often powered by the same heavy and inefficient Nickel-Cadmium battery that powered cordless drill and impact drivers from over a decade ago.

Much like power tools themselves, jobsite radios have evolved from providing the bare minimum of features to an almost essential part of a tool repertoire. And these radios aren't just for a professional contractor or tradesman either, as there are a few current models of Bluetooth jobsite radios that can provide utility to even the most casual DIY-er.