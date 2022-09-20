Sony's SRS-XV900 Bluetooth Speaker Is Huge But That's Not What Stands Out Most

Whether you're getting ready for a small house party or a huge event, Sony has got you covered with this fancy new Bluetooth speaker. Made for those who really need a speaker that can get loud, the Sony SRS-XV900 is massive, and it delivers a pretty vast range of features that could be helpful both at a rave and in a home entertainment system. Music, movies, karaoke — Sony promises to deliver all of it, and we now know the juicy details, including the price.

Sony is well-recognized by audiophiles for its audio devices, such as the excellent WH-1000XM5 headphones we recently reviewed, so this speaker release is pretty exciting. Sony's new speaker differs from the usual tiny and portable Bluetooth devices we've all grown used to seeing. It's huge, it comes with a three-way sound system, and it has an impressive battery life that will last longer than most parties you've ever been to, maxing out at 25 hours. Even if the battery dies mid-event, recharging it for just 10 minutes grants you 3 hours of music, so it's not going to be a massive problem.

Sony

The company markets the SRS-XV900 as its own loudest and most powerful party speaker, and although it is yet to share the exact specifications about the driver or anything else, we're inclined to believe that statement. The drivers are said to deliver mid-range and vocal clarity, and Sony has also equipped the device with an X-Balanced speaker that tends to the lows and makes them as distortion-free as possible. The omnidirectional sound makes it a great pick for a party, with the sound reaching every corner of the room.