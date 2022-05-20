Sony WH-1000XM5 Review: The Price Of More Clarity

Sony's big boast is that both aspects of that experience have been improved for this fifth-generation upgrade. For active noise cancellation there are now a total of eight microphones feeding two processors: the QN1 that it used in the old headphones, joined by the Integrated Processor V1 that debuted in the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. In particular, Sony says, mid-to-high-frequency noises should be better ousted, helping with things like traffic and background speech.

Honestly, if the benefits over the 1000XM4 headphones don't blow you away, that's more down to the still-great performance of that old model. It's subtle, but the very slight hiss in ANC mode from the last-gen headphones is missing: it's hard to describe, but putting on the WF-1000XM5 feels like the true absence of sounds, rather than being aware that they're being electronically erased. Coffee shop chatter seems a little more tamed than before, too, and Sony also makes its optimization process automatic. Previously, you had to manually start that to accommodate things like cabin air pressure changes and whether you're wearing glasses which can affect the fit on your head. Now, the headphones adjust by themselves.

As we've seen before, there's a transparency mode that pipes through ambient sound so as to not leave you entirely isolated. It sounds a little less artificial than the old version. Touch-to-talk and automatic "speak to chat" modes are supported too — flipping between ANC and transparency depending on if you touch the right ear cup or start speaking — though I still find the latter a little awkward in practice. People just assume you're being impolite.