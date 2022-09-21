Polaroid Shifts To Music With Bluetooth Speakers And Streaming Radio
Ever since Polaroid introduced its first-ever instant camera in 1948 (via ACS), the company's name has become synonymous with the rather interesting world of instant photography. The company — co-founded by scientist Edwin H. Land — was the dominant player in the instant photography business in most countries worldwide. Throughout the '50s and '60s, Polaroid dominated the instant photography segment.
Despite being a powerful corporation in its heyday, the company filed for bankruptcy on two separate occasions — once in 2001 and the second time in 2008. Following the second bankruptcy, a group of people interested in instant photography decided to found a company that makes products for Polaroid cameras. In 2017, this company eventually acquired rights to use the Polaroid brand name and began selling a variety of Polaroid branded cameras to eager consumers (via DPR).
Today, the refreshed Polaroid company has found success and has a wide array of products in its portfolio. These range from cameras like Polaroid Now and Polaroid Now+ to Polaroid Go, Polaroid 600, and the Polaroid SX-70. The company also sells several types of instant films, printers, and other instant photography accessories. Going forward, however, consumers will also hear Polaroid's name and think of Bluetooth speakers. On September 21, 2022, the company launched an entire lineup of new Bluetooth speakers — the first ever to sport the Polaroid brand name.
Meet the Polaroid P1 and Polaroid P2 speakers
The first Bluetooth speakers from the company are the Polaroid P1 and the Polaroid P2. The P1 is the smaller of the two and is the smallest speaker among the four new ones announced today. Polaroid dubs the P1 as a product that is designed to perform optimally in small gatherings. Like many Bluetooth speakers of today, the P1 allows users to connect two P1 units together to achieve a stereo effect. The P1 has a rated output of 10 watts and gets small 45mm drivers as well. The onboard 2,000 mAh battery can power the device for around 10 hours and it takes two hours to fully recharge. The Polaroid P1 is IPX5 rated and also gets a USB-C port for connectivity and charging. Offered in black, red, yellow, and blue color options, Polaroid P1 will go on sale at a price of $59.99.
Positioned above the Polaroid P1 is its more expensive, better-equipped cousin: the Polaroid P2. The bigger size (and therefore bigger sound) aside, the Polaroid P2 gets a bigger 47mm driver while possessing a 60mm passive radiator to enhance the lower frequencies. The larger size also lets Polaroid cram a 2,500 mAh battery inside the P2; this ensures that the model can last for more than 15 hours on a single charge. The speaker also has the option to be controlled by an app. Priced at $129.99, the Polaroid P2 Player comes in gray, black, yellow, red, and blue color options.
Polaroid P3, Polaroid P4: Everything to know
As evident from the naming scheme, Polaroid P3 and P4 are both positioned above the rest of the P-Series devices from the company. The Polaroid P3 is a significantly larger product than the P2 and uses twin 2.5-inch drivers for the main speakers. It also gets a single 1-inch tweeter and twin 74mm passive radiators. The boombox-inspired design is likely to attract its share of admirers. With its 2,500 mAh battery, the Polaroid P3 will also deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Polaroid P3 will also be offered in gray, black, white, red, and blue colors, and the device will be priced at $189.99 at launch.
The most premium product to launch today is the Polaroid P4 Music Player. It is the largest of all Polaroid speakers and features twin 1-inch drivers and a single 4-inch driver. The device houses a massive 4,000 mAh battery that offers up to 15 hours of battery life. The product also features a small LED display on its front. Like the P3, this model also supports Polaroid's companion app. The Polaroid P4 comes in two color options, black and yellow, with prices for the product starting at $289.99. Polaroid has also confirmed that all four products announced today will begin shipping on or after October 9, 2022.
In addition, Polaroid has also announced the Polaroid Music app and what it calls an "experimental" Polaroid Radio music discovery platform. As expected, the four new speakers can be used to listen to Polaroid Radio, though you can also stream the music through the Polaroid Music app or on its desktop website. The platform sounds unique in the sense that it is free, doesn't have ads, the music is curated by humans, and it packs a total of five "ever-evolving FM-like stations" for a more retro experience. The platform will be available starting in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, Italy, Sweden, and select other markets.