Polaroid Shifts To Music With Bluetooth Speakers And Streaming Radio

Ever since Polaroid introduced its first-ever instant camera in 1948 (via ACS), the company's name has become synonymous with the rather interesting world of instant photography. The company — co-founded by scientist Edwin H. Land — was the dominant player in the instant photography business in most countries worldwide. Throughout the '50s and '60s, Polaroid dominated the instant photography segment.

Despite being a powerful corporation in its heyday, the company filed for bankruptcy on two separate occasions — once in 2001 and the second time in 2008. Following the second bankruptcy, a group of people interested in instant photography decided to found a company that makes products for Polaroid cameras. In 2017, this company eventually acquired rights to use the Polaroid brand name and began selling a variety of Polaroid branded cameras to eager consumers (via DPR).

Today, the refreshed Polaroid company has found success and has a wide array of products in its portfolio. These range from cameras like Polaroid Now and Polaroid Now+ to Polaroid Go, Polaroid 600, and the Polaroid SX-70. The company also sells several types of instant films, printers, and other instant photography accessories. Going forward, however, consumers will also hear Polaroid's name and think of Bluetooth speakers. On September 21, 2022, the company launched an entire lineup of new Bluetooth speakers — the first ever to sport the Polaroid brand name.