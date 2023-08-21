Milwaukee Tools One-Key Explained: What Is It, And How Does It Work?

So you've got all of your tools registered to One-Key, but the system isn't just for tracking the locations of your tools (though it is very good at that). One-Key can also be used to customize how your tools operate, assign them to individuals and workspaces, and keep a record of how their related jobs are going.

One tool may have different applications depending on the job you're using it for. A power drill, for instance, may need to rotate faster or slower to screw in or remove larger or smaller bolts. You can fine-tune a connected tool's parameters through the One-Key app, enabling special modes, adjusting speed, and controlling power.

The One-Key app lets you keep a living inventory of your registered tools and dole them out as necessary. You can have workers sign tools out through the app, divvy up multiple instances of the same tool for different jobs and worksites, and keep those who sign them out accountable for their whereabouts. You can also retain records of what the tools were used for and for how long, giving you an accurate readout of the progress of a job, even if you're not there to actually witness it.