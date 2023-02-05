How To Use An Old Android Phone As A Tracking Device

In our seemingly crime-ridden world, there's nothing more reassuring than knowing the whereabouts of your loved ones at any given time. Unfortunately, dedicated GPS trackers can be a bit pricey. Luckily, you don't need to buy one if you've got an old Android phone. It's surprisingly easy to do, and all you really need is the right app and configuration. Not only will you get a tracking device that won't break the bank but you will also help reduce the world's electronic waste by using your old phone that's only collecting dust on the shelf.

In this post, we'll walk through the step-by-step process of transforming your old Android phone into an effective tracking tool. Once it's all setup and ready, you will be able to monitor your friends and family in real-time, check their location histories, and even get alerts whenever they leave or arrive at specific areas.