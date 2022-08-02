How To Track An Android Phone And Find It On Google Maps

In the event you lose your phone, Android has a dedicated location tracker baked into it. You'll need to install an app from Google (running with elevated permission) and link it with your Google account to access it, but the feature integrates with Google Maps to give you the live location of the device in case it's stolen or goes missing.

"Find my Device" also lets you remotely turn on the phone's ringer, lock it, or display a message with your contact information. You can erase everything on your Android phone to keep your data safe too.

To trace it, you'll need to properly set up your Android phone first. Location, network connectivity, and power must be on (via Google). And you'll require a relatively recent version of the Android OS (older Androids do not support device tracking). But the process of preparing and remotely accessing your Android is simple enough. Here's everything you need to track and find your Android phone via Google Maps.