Goal Zero's New Sherpa 100 Power Banks Aim For The Road-Warrior: 100AC First Look

There are two new additions to the Sherpa line this time around, distinguished by the ports on offer. The Sherpa 100PD is the more affordable of the two, priced at $199.95. It measures 7.69 x 3.81 x 1.02 inches and tips the scales at 1.5 pounds.

On the front, there's a dual-purpose USB-C PD port, which can be used to charge the Sherpa 100PD or to recharge another device from its battery. It'll take in up to 60W, or can put out up to 100W (5-20V up to 5A) to keep even a high-power notebook running.

There are also two USB-A ports, for up to 12W (5V at up to 2.4A), and a 15W Qi wireless charging pad on the top (it's worth noting that Apple's smartphones, like the new iPhone 14, still only support up to 7.5W from third-party wireless chargers). A small color display on the front shows power status and remaining time to charge or discharge; you can individually turn on or off the display, the USB ports, and the wireless charging pad. A switch on the back allows you to set the USB-C to input, output, or auto.