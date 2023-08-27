5 Makita Tools So Strange We Can't Help But Want Them

The Makita tool company was founded in Japan in 1915, which means it has over a century of experience in the construction and tool field. Few other hardware manufacturers can boast the same, which is why Makita is still one of the global kings of the hardware scene, with reliable tools for just about every possible occasion.

Of course, with the passage of over a hundred years, there's plenty of time for hardware engineers to throw ideas at the wall and see what sticks. Innovation is one of the key components in invention, after all. This is why Makita's sizable tool catalog has some standout additions that you perhaps may not have set out to find during your latest journey to the hardware store, but once you start using them for their intended purpose, you wonder how you ever lived without them. Some of Makita's tools may seem esoteric, but everything is made for a good reason.