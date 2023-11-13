5 Of The Best Makita Tools That Won't Break The Bank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The tools made by Makita are known for being high quality as well as innovative. The company introduced the first modern cordless drill in the late '70s and the first 18-volt brushless motor impact driver in 2009. It's no surprise then that some of its tools can be pretty costly, considering it's one of the most trusted brands in the industry. If you've got the money, some Makita tools might be worth a premium cost, especially more innovative products, like its mobile jobsite coffee maker.
However, if you're trying to save money on your gear, Makita also has several tools that are affordably priced. This can be just as important a factor in building a tool kit as the quality of the products, especially if you're making DIY repairs to reduce costs. Many of Makita's affordable tools are versatile and essential to DIY repairs, and you can quickly put together a collection of tools that are within your budget. Here are five of the best Makita tools — based on professional reviews from reputable publications like Pro Tool Reviews and Woodworker's Journal — that won't break the bank.
4.5-Inch X‑Lock Angle Grinder
An angle grinder is a great tool for DIY home repairs because of its versatility. Its rapidly spinning disc can be used not just to grind but also to polish, cut, sharpen, and clean a wide range of materials like tile, stone, mortar, brick, brass, and even iron. That's why the Makita 4.5-inch X‑Lock Angle Grinder is an affordable tool that will make a worthy addition to your collection. It's powered by a 7.5-amp motor that can generate up to 11,000 rpm, allowing you to use the grinder on tough materials, and comes highly recommended by the experts at Pro Tool Reviews.
Makita's X-Lock system makes it quick and easy to make wheel changes, so you won't have to interrupt your workflow when swapping them out. It's also an easy tool to use without worrying about hand or arm fatigue since it only weighs about five pounds while still offering an ergonomic design and comfortable grip. One drawback to the grinder is that it's corded, which can be an inconvenience — especially if you're working far from an outlet. Makita's 4.5-inch X‑Lock Angle Grinder has product code GA4570 and is available from Amazon for $77.
12V Max CXT Cordless 3/8-Inch Driver Drill
A driver-drill is one of the most basic and important tools you can have in your collection because it's used for a wide variety of applications that range from hanging a frame to full room renovations. Makita sells an affordable 12V Max CXT Cordless ⅜-inch Driver‑Drill that has two different speeds and is endorsed by Pro Tools Reviews. The two settings are 0-450 and 0-1,700 rpm, and the tool can deliver up to 250 in-lbs of torque. The drill has a smart design that lets it rest upright, making it easy to set down and grab. It has a rubberized soft grip and is also lightweight and compact, which makes it great for use in hard-to-reach spaces.
One downside to the cordless tool is that you'll need Makita's proprietary 12V Max CXT slide battery to power it, as well as a charger for the battery. If you don't own other tools that are part of Makita's 12V Max CXT system, it could be an inefficient purchase. If you're willing to pay a little extra for the necessary accessories, Amazon sells the Makita 12V Max CXT Cordless ⅜-Inch Driver Drill — product code FD09R1 — as part of a kit that includes a hard-shell tool case, 2 Ah 12V Max CXT battery, and a charger for $108.78. If you already own a battery and charger, you can also purchase just the tool from Home Depot for $74.
Top Handle Jig Saw
The Makita Top Handle Jig Saw is another product that has a positive recommendation from Pro Tool Reviews and will help fill out your tool collection without breaking the bank. Powered by a 3.9-amp motor, the saw has three different orbital settings, so you can create curved lines and other designs into a variety of materials, including wood, ceramic tile, plastic, and thin metal. Its speed can range from 500 to 3,100 strokes per minute, allowing you to easily control the cutting with a trigger and variable-speed dial.
Features include a sliding dust cover and incorporated dust port to keep your workspace cleaner and your eyes safer from debris. It also has a lock-on mechanism, counterweight balancing for reduced vibration, an onboard hex wrench for bevel adjustments and blade changes, as well as a base that adjusts up to 45 degrees left or right. The tool is corded, which can be a nuisance if you're outside or far from an outlet and need to drag extension cords across your workspace. Makita sells a cordless jig saw as well, though it costs more money. If you're looking to spend less, Makita's corded Top Handle Jig Saw is available for $99 from Amazon.
12V Max CXT Cordless Multi‑Cutter
If your aim is to save money, you'll want tools that aren't just affordable but also can serve multiple functions, a feature highlighted by Pro Tool Reviews about Makita's 12V Max CXT Cordless Multi‑Cutter. This useful tool can remove grout, make precise plunge cuts into drywall or baseboards, and cut off exposed nails. Powered by a motor that can deliver up to 300 rpm, the multi-cutter has a self-sharpening blade feature to keep the tool efficient and can cut through cardboard, carpet, leather, rubber, and vinyl that is a quarter-inch thick. It can also handle thin leather and rubber up to an eighth-inch thick and plastics up to 1/16 inches.
The multi-cutter weighs less than two pounds with the battery attached and is less than 11 inches long. You won't get fatigued while using it, especially since it has an ergonomic handle with a rubberized soft grip. Plus, it has a built-in sight line to visually aid your cutting. The Makita 12V Max CXT Cordless Multi‑Cutter costs $79 and is available on Amazon. Unfortunately, that price goes up if you include batteries and a charger, which you'll need to run the tool if you don't already own Makita's 12V power system.
1/4 Sheet Finishing Sander
The Makita 1/4 Sheet Finishing Sander uses a 2-amp motor to generate 14,000 opm that leaves surfaces smooth and clean. It's compatible with 4-1/2 x 4-inch paper and comes with a large clamping lever that will make installing and swapping out sandpaper easy and fast. The tool also comes with abrasive paper as well as a punch plate and dust bag. Even the simple on/off switch is rubber-sealed to prevent dust contamination. The sander itself is also durable, built with an aluminum-cast shoe base.
The Woodworker's Journal found that the contoured, rubberized grip made it comfortable to handle. In addition, the Makita 1/4 Sheet Finishing Sander uses all-ball bearing construction that's engineered to operate at a low noise level and with reduced vibration, making it easier on both your ears and hands. A drawback to this sheet sander is that you'll definitely want a larger tool if you're covering more material, like a floor or large table. Its smaller size means it might also struggle with heavier-duty tasks like sanding dense or hard materials.
Still, for smaller jobs and more precision sanding, Makita's 1/4 Sheet Finishing Sander is a great tool that won't break the bank. It has product code BO4556 and is available for $74 on Amazon.