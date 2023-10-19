Makita's Mobile Coffee Maker Is Perfect For Your Camping Trip

Makita's Outdoor Adventure Coffee Maker is designed for optimal mobile coffee brewing. Using the power of Makita's 18V LXT battery packs, this portable siphon is completely self-sufficient –- just snap a 5 Ah LXT battery on, and you can get up to three 5-ounce cups of steaming hot coffee.

Using the device's special permanent drip filter, you can dump your favorite coffee grounds or single-serving pack into the receptacle with no paper filters necessary. Add some water to the tank, wait five minutes, and voila, fresh coffee, just like you'd get at home. As long as you've got a charge in the battery and water in the tank, you can keep making coffee, though if the water runs low, the maker's automatic boil dry protection feature will safely disable it until more is added. As for the battery, since the coffee maker runs on Makita's uniform battery packs, you can just slap a fresh pack in when the first one runs dry and keep the dark stuff flowing.

The Outdoor Adventure Coffee Maker is designed to be as compact as possible while still doing its job, measuring a lean 8-9/16 inches tall, with just enough clearance for a 3-1/2-inch mug or thermos. The maker only weighs 4.7 pounds, with a battery pack included, so you won't need to strain your back lugging it everywhere.

Makita's Outdoor Adventure Coffee Maker is available at Amazon and hardware chains like Acme Tools.