Every Major Coffee Maker Brand Ranked Worst To Best
For most of us, coffee is more than just a morning ritual. It's an art, a science, and, before we start our work day, a necessity. Once you've rubbed the sleep out of your eyes, you may just want a cup or may be looking to brew a whole pot. But which one makes the best brew? With so many coffee maker brands out there, it may be difficult to choose the right one for your lifestyle.
Whether you're looking for a sophisticated design from brands like Cuisinart or everyday elegance from Breville, there's a coffee maker to fit your needs and budget. Every one of the brands on this list brings its own coffee philosophy to the table with its product lines and history.
Today, we're looking at every major coffee maker brand ranked from worst to best. Whether you're a casual coffee drinker or a seasoned coffee connoisseur, there's a coffee maker brand out there that is right for you. So, grab your favorite coffee mug and drink up!
12. Keurig
Established in 1992 by Peter Dragone and John Sylvan, the Keurig machine was inspired by Sylvan's desire for consistently fresh coffee at his office. He tinkered with the idea of single-serving cups so that he'd always have a fresh cup. Early versions of the machine were weak at best, and it was only after Sylvan collaborated with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters that the Keurig machine was perfected.
Keurig machines are single-serving coffee machines that make it easy to brew a cup of coffee. Fill the tank with water, insert a coffee pod, and press a button. The convenience and ease of use have made Keurig coffee machines accessible and very popular. Unlike its main competitor, Nespresso, Keurig machines are cheaper, typically ranging from $50 to over $100, while Nespresso machines start at around $150, up to $800.
Another reason Keurig has become popular is its collaboration with major coffee brands all over the world. Its pods come in a variety of flavors, including Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and many local specialty brands.
While its affordability, simplicity, and swift brewing processes have made Keurig machines popular, the quality does suffer. Keurig machines operate on a drip mechanism, which some coffee connoisseurs argue can result in a weak brew. Another issue has been the mainly unrecyclable materials used in its coffee pods, sparking environmental concerns. Although Keurig has announced efforts towards sustainable packaging, results remain to be seen.
11. Krups
Krups is a German brand that has been in the coffee business since 1861. Since then, the company has manufactured and produced excellent coffee makers. It has both home drip coffee and home espresso machine product lines. Krups offers an extensive range of machines catering to diverse preferences and budgets. You can find a simple at-home coffee machine for around $50 or less or purchase a fully automatic smart coffee or espresso machine with enough features to become an alchemist.
Its drip coffee maker can be programmed with automatic timers for starts and shutdowns to automate your coffee making. Simply pour in the grounds and ensure the water reservoir is filled. If that's too much effort, you can opt for the much more expensive models that are 100% automatic and smart-enabled. Krups' espresso line has fully automatic machines that can be connected directly to your smartphone. This means you can choose exactly how you want your cup of coffee, hit a button from another room, and when it's finished, simply walk over and pick it up. Current technology hasn't figured out a drone delivery system yet, but it's only a matter of time.
Krups is a great brand, and chances are, you've used its products without knowing it. The company contracts with other brands to manufacture machines and supply parts. One of the most well-known partnerships is with Nespresso, in which Krups produced and distributed several machines under the Nescafé Dolce Gusto line.
10. Hamilton Beach
Contrary to popular belief, Hamilton Beach wasn't named after its founder, Frederick J. Osius. The brand takes its name from the first two individuals he employed: Louis Hamilton and Chester Beach. Initially known for its electric mixers, the company has expanded its product line to encompass home appliances, including coffee machines. Over the years, Hamilton Beach has earned a reputation for delivering quality, durable products that are both functional and affordable.
The company got into the coffee machine market in the 1960s after merging with Proctor-Silex. While innovating and launching new models, Hamilton Beach has stayed true to its roots through traditional coffee-making methods. Alongside its modern automatic machines, it offers classic options like French presses and specially crafted carafes for pour-over coffee enthusiasts.
Hamilton Beach drip coffee machines have several key features that make them very popular. They have dual settings to allow users to create a single cup of coffee or a pot of coffee. In addition, several different models can be programmed for specific times, as well as a reusable pod system. Users can simply fill up the pod for single-use coffee and wash the pod for reuse.
The coffee machines are relatively cheap, from $50 to $200. They make great coffee, but compared to more specialized brands, they tend to fall a bit short. However, good coffee at a reasonable price is nothing to scoff at.
9. Black + Decker
Black + Decker might not be the first name that comes to mind when talking about coffee, but this power tool brand also produces a range of drip coffee machines. Founded in 1910, Black + Decker started making industrial tools. It has since branched out and created an entire line of home goods and kitchen appliances.
Black + Decker has always aimed to appeal to the everyday worker with its tools, and its line of coffee machines do the same. The drip coffee makers are simple and reliable coffee machines. While a few models include a programmable timer for automatic starts, most feature a straightforward on/off button. Simplicity aside, these machines allow users to adjust the coffee's strength and quantity according to preference.
Aesthetically, the machines look like standard towers on drip coffee machines and come in black and sometimes white. Tailored for no-frills coffee drinkers, Black + Decker delivers dependable machines for around $30. The premium model is priced around $60 with a slightly larger metallic carafe that maintains the brand's dedication to functionality.
8. Mr. Coffee
Mr. Coffee, a household name since 1972, is a prominent fixture in both homes and offices across America. It not only carries the quirky distinction of its name but also the honor of being America's first home drip coffee machine and a staple in many kitchens.
Before the advent of Mr. Coffee, percolator machines dominated American households. However, these often produce bitter-tasting coffee due to uncontrolled high heat. Introduced in 1972 at a price equivalent to about $250 today, Mr. Coffee revolutionized the brewing experience, quickly embedding itself in American culture.
Today, Mr. Coffee has a lot more competition than it did in the 1970s, but it still holds its own. It still creates quality coffee machines but has never quite moved away from the everyday home use market. In fact, it leaned into it. Its machines became cheaper, easier to use, and more convenient.
With a range of products that have evolved to be more compact and sleek, Mr. Coffee remains true to its founding principles: ease of use and reliability. Its offerings extend to devices capable of crafting both hot and cold lattes and even include dedicated espresso machines. Yet, the brand's most iconic and enduring product remains the home drip coffee machine, which is remarkably accessible with prices starting around $20.
7. Philips
Established in 1891, Philips initially got its start in the fields of medical equipment and lighting. Since then, the company has branched out and has become globally known for its wide variety of consumer goods, including kitchen appliances.
Philips makes an impressive range of coffee machines that start with basic drip coffee makers and span to sophisticated espresso machines. The espresso machines are extremely versatile. Some are simple machines, and some are packed with features that include automatic timers, setups, integrated grinders, and milk systems. They run the gamut from extremely simple to quite advanced, and the price varies accordingly.
Philips espresso makers are mid-tier machines that make a decent espresso and follow the latest technology. With a price range of approximately $200 to $1,000, these machines are an excellent choice for beginners. These cater to coffee drinkers who want the convenience of quality espresso at home without having to learn the intricate science behind the brew.
Although it doesn't specialize in coffee machines, Philips is known for its quality kitchen appliances, and its range of coffee machines is no exception. It has a range of simple to automatic machines that balance user-friendliness, price, and excellent coffee.
6. Ninja
If you suffered from insomnia in the early 2010s, you may have seen the late-night Ninja infomercials. The brand gained traction through its infomercials — which, contrary to popular belief, did have a dedicated audience — Ninja first made waves with its innovative blender. As the brand's popularity surged, so did its product range, eventually encompassing a comprehensive lineup of kitchen appliances, including coffee makers.
Ninja's coffee makers cater to a spectrum of coffee enthusiasts. From straightforward drip machines to the multifaceted Ninja Espresso & Coffee Barista System, there's a Ninja for every coffee need. Many of its models come with add-ons and attachments, such as the retractable electronic mixer for frothing milk. Ninja machines are praised for brewing good coffee at an attractive price. Its flagship model, an all-in-one espresso, drip, and pod coffee machine, is competitively priced at $250.
However, Ninja's journey hasn't been without its challenges. The brand's early infomercial roots occasionally cast a shadow over its current reputation. While its machines have some great features, some of these additions can sometimes feel superfluous in everyday use. And while Ninja machines are good quality and backed by a solid warranty, their jack-of-all-trades approach means they might not always match up to specialized, high-end machines in specific areas.
Yet, considering the balance of price, quality, and features, it's clear why Ninja has managed to secure its foothold in a market dominated by legacy brands from the 1900s. Its rise and sustained popularity show that the company's products offer both innovation and value.
5. De'Longhi
Founded in 1902 as a small industrial manufacturer in Italy, De'Longhi initially carved its niche in the realm of heating elements. However, the 1970s marked a big shift for the brand. Transitioning from producing components for other businesses, De'Longhi released its proprietary line of heaters. By 1985, the company expanded its horizons further, venturing into household appliances, kitchen equipment, and, notably, espresso machines.
With its roots deeply embedded in industrial engineering and hailing from Italy — a nation famous for its coffee culture — it's hardly surprising that De'Longhi has become known for premium espresso machines. Its product lines span a broad price spectrum, ranging from $150 to $1,000. De'Longhi's products are exclusively dedicated to espresso machines, as the brand doesn't produce drip coffee machines. However, its collaboration with Nespresso has introduced several machines, showing De'Longhi's design and craftsmanship under the Nespresso label.
De'Longhi machines are some of the best home espresso machines on the market. With a diverse array of models, it caters to rookies and seasoned coffee connoisseurs. The machines simplify the art of brewing the perfect espresso shot, making it accessible to households worldwide. In essence, De'Longhi is the perfect combination of Italian engineering and coffee expertise, playing a key role in democratizing high-quality home espresso experiences.
4. Cuisinart
When you think of Cuisinart, you probably picture that iconic food processor that burst onto the scene in 1973. But over the years, this brand has done so much more than just chop and blend. It has become a staple on kitchen countertops everywhere, especially for those of us who love a good cup of joe in the morning.
Cuisinart has a large line of drip coffee machines with some decently advanced features. Some have integrated coffee bean grinders, steam frothers, and separate compartments for brewing single cups or carafes. Some machines even have an integrated spout for hot water for tea, instant noodles, or oatmeal.
The company is just now dipping its toes into the espresso machine market and only has two different models on the market, as well as some useful espresso accessories. Both models take up minimal counter space and only differ in that one is manual and one is programmable. They range in price from $200 to $250.
One of the defining qualities of Cuisinart machines is that they all are perfectly designed for home use. Each of its machines is designed to have a small profile and convenience for everyday use. As everyday reliable machines, Cuisinart ranks up with some of the best quality coffee machines on the market today.
3. OXO
OXO has some of the most aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-use kitchen appliances on the market. Founded in 1990, the company takes comfort to the next level. The key tenant behind its design is not just aesthetics, but it is also known for ergonomic grips and handles. It's all about those little details, like grips and handles, that feel just right. This design has seeped into all of OXO's products, including coffee makers.
For coffee aficionados, OXO offers a diverse array of products tailored to every brewing preference. Its product lines encompass a ton of different accessories like grinders, cold brew coffee makers, gooseneck pots, perfect temperature-controlled hot plates, and drip coffee machines. The only thing OXO doesn't make is an espresso machine, though it does make espresso accessories.
OXO coffee machines are all designed in a minimalist style, elegant and functional, with all the modern features you've come to expect, like programmable functions, in the era of smart appliances. What makes them so unique is that everything is designed ergonomically, crafted for ease of use, and looks good on your countertop. No matter what style of coffee you prefer, the high-quality OXO brand coffee makers serve up an excellent cup.
2. Technivorm
In the number two position is Technivorm, known for its flagship Mocca Master coffee machines. Established in 1968 in the Netherlands, Technivorm remains a family-owned enterprise, consistently delivering top-tier coffee machines for over half a century. Its crowning achievement is the Mocca Master series.
At first glance, the Mocca Master gives off a retro '70s vibe but with contemporary manufacturing standards. Its design features a prominent tower housing the electronics and water reservoir, complemented by a sleek filter basket poised above the carafe. These machines are engineered for durability and efficiency, eliminating any superfluous elements. The user interface is refreshingly straightforward: two switches. One dictates the brew size — full or half pot — while the other powers the machine.
The Mocca Master's brewing process stands out due to two distinct mechanisms. First, as water reaches boiling point, it bubbles up through a central tube, dripping over a cone-shaped filter. This design ensures the water remains at an optimal brewing temperature. Secondly, the brewed coffee undergoes continuous mixing, combining the strong initial brew with the weaker brewed coffee at the end, ensuring that every drop tastes the same.
The Mocca Master is considered one of the best drip coffee machines on the market and also comes with a price tag to match. The average machine costs $250, which is quite expensive for a drip coffee machine.
1. Breville
For those seeking café-quality coffee without leaving home, Breville is the only name you need to know. Breville is one of the best coffee maker brands in the world, with a wide range of drip coffee makers and espresso machines.
Breville's home espresso machines set industry benchmarks. The company builds and designs each machine with its four core principles in mind for the perfect cup of coffee. First is to consider the ideal dose of coffee grounds, the second is optimal pressure, the third is the precise temperature for brewing, and lastly, powerful steam to create the perfect cup of espresso.
All of Breville's machines are designed beautifully, with a signature metallic finish that's consistent across the range of products. Even its drip coffee machines feature exquisite metal plating. Breville's espresso machines could just as easily fit on a home kitchen countertop as easily as your local café.
Prices for a Breville machine can vary wildly depending on the type of machine and the included features. Simple drip coffee machines retail for around $250, while its espresso machines are priced between $300 and $1,500, depending upon the model and which extra features you want. Whether you're looking for a café-quality machine with commercial-grade attachments or a simple touchscreen model, Breville has you covered.
For true coffee connoisseurs, a Breville machine is an investment in enjoyment that will last you for years to come.