Major Espresso Machine Brands Ranked Worst To Best

There's nothing quite like starting your day with a warm cup of coffee, particularly when it's an espresso. Its aroma, flavor, and pick-me-up are hard to beat. The first espresso machines were created in the 1800s and their popularity soon soared across Europe, making the espresso one of the world's most consumed beverages.

Previously, coffee connoisseurs could only savor their favorite espresso at cafes. However, in 1961, the game changed with the introduction of the Faema E61, the first semi-automatic espresso machine. This revolutionized coffee consumption, making espresso widely accessible. Today there are dozens of espresso machine brands each intent on making the perfect cup of espresso, and plenty of models that allow you to make your daily espresso from the comfort of your own home.

We're here to guide you through the top home espresso machine brands, ranking them from good to best. While every machine on this list represents premium quality, certain brands stand out due to their innovative features, warranty, user-friendliness, and, unquestionably, their ability to deliver the perfect espresso. Here are the major espresso machine brands ranked worst to best.