The Most Reliable Home Appliance Brands, Ranked

Home appliances are big purchases. Not only are they very expensive, but they're expected to last many years with normal use. There are people out there who have had the same stove or refrigerator for more than 10 years. In order to do that, it helps to play the odds. Modern appliances are expected to last between eight and 13 years, depending on the appliance and who you ask. Of course, some appliances can live longer, and others can go down before they're supposed to.

If you're shopping for a new appliance, there's little you can do about longevity. You can buy from the most reliable brand and have it break down on you in a year, or you can buy a cheap, less reliable product and it'll go for 20 years. There are so many variables to control that it's almost impossible to say. For example, maintaining your appliances is a crucial step to ensure longevity. In addition, the type of appliance matters as well. French door refrigerators and dishwashers have higher fail rates than other appliances, so those types of products can have low reliability even when they come from a generally reliable brand.

However, some appliance brands have a better track record than others. This comes as a function of good design, a good selection of parts, and a decent warranty that can solve any early issues before it's expected to live long-term. In some cases, it's also specialization. One such example is Speed Queen, which has an excellent reputation but only makes a few products. In any case, here are the most reliable home appliance brands.