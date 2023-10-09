Every Major Cordless Drill Brand Ranked Worst To Best

A cordless drill is as much a necessity to any homeowner or renter as a hammer or cell phone. Whether hanging a picture, putting together some furniture, or starting on that new woodworking hobby, a drill or driver is essential for making the job easier, cleaner, and more professional-looking.

However, not all drills are created equal. The sheer number of options available in home improvement stores or online can easily overwhelm the new homeowner or DIY'er, especially when one factors in brand names that are vaguely familiar, but have changed ownership in past years. It's hard to know what one needs, and which drills will perform best based. Fortunately, SlashGear has your back, with this ranking of the major cordless drill brands.

Our rankings are based on professional reviews, YouTube comparison videos, Amazon reviews, and my own experience as a professional mechanic, amateur woodworker, and homeowner slash handyman.