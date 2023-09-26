5 RYOBI Products You Need (And 5 You Should Avoid)

Ryobi was initially founded as a die-casting company in 1943, operating out of a repurposed soy sauce warehouse. A name change in 1973 from Ryobi Seisakusho to simply Ryobi Limited, and a decision to focus on finished customer products like fishing tackle, golfing goods, and power tools led to the company gaining greater recognition, and by 2018, the company sold its successful power tools division off to Techtronic Industries Company, Ltd.

Several ardent haters of Ryobi's line of homeowner-grade tools and products will shudder to think that the company has any relation to a "real" tool line. Still, TTI also owns brands like Dirt Devil, Homelite, and even pro favorite Milwaukee. As a Home Depot exclusive, it's easy to assume that many of Ryobi's bright green tools are designed to catch the eye of the weekend DIYer, but Ryobi produces several reliable and well-designed products — and sells them for a fraction of the price of more established brands, in several cases.

Almost all of the products on our list today are part of Ryobi's 18-volt ONE+ line, a platform that features over 280 different items compatible with a single battery pack design. With a wide variety of tools and products, from drills and ratchets to glue guns and powered coolers, Ryobi was bound to hit on a couple of great successes, and a few stinkers as well. Today's feature will cover five of the best Ryobi products out there, suggested by ratings, product reviews, and comparison videos, as well as five that shoppers would do well to avoid.