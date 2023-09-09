5 Of The Most Versatile Ryobi Power Tools For Under $200
Purchasing power tools requires careful consideration. When shopping around, you don't only want to consider the brand of the tool in question but also the types of tools you need. If you are on a budget and looking for the most versatile tools, you should think hard about the make and model of the power tool you're purchasing. Ryobi is a mid-range and affordable tool brand DIYers can buy at The Home Depot.
One great thing shared among Ryobi cordless power tools is that the tools in its ONE+ 18V line utilize the same battery, so it can be swapped out for different tools depending on what you need to use. Another great thing is that these tools also come with Ryobi's 3-year warranty, which covers you if there are any defects with the tool. The company also has a 90-day exchange policy, in case you get something you don't need.
A few things should be considered when determining a good versatile power tool. For one, a versatile tool is one that you'll likely be using often for various projects. Not just one-time projects that require a hyper-specific tool. Using that one tool over several different projects will increase your return on investment. Couple this with the fact that Ryobi is one of the most affordable mid-tier power tool lines, and it's hard to make the case against these five versatile Ryobi power tools.
ONE+ HP 18V 18-Gauge Brushless Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer
A hammer is probably one of the most versatile tools in your toolbox, and a nail gun is the power tool alternative. Ryobi's ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless AirStrike Brad Nailer comes in at $189.99 at The Home Depot and utilizes the highly-rated ONE+ battery. This tool has a lot going for it, but the biggest benefit is being able to use it without any cords, tubes, or nozzles. Like many other power tools in the Ryobi ONE+ 18V line, the nail gun is entirely cordless.
Traditional nail guns typically need cords or tubes connected to an air compressor to create enough power to drive nails through thick pieces of hardwood. The Ryobi Brad Nailer forgoes this with their AirStrike Technology, which can sink 2-1/8 in. nails into hardwood. It's important to note that this under $200 model does not come with a battery or charger, which can be purchased separately.
ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless SWIFTClean Mid-Size Spot Cleaner
The ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless SWIFTClean Spot Cleaner can be used in various scenarios. The spot cleaner has a 4-foot hose with several different attachments to clean hard-to-reach areas on upholstery or carpet. Like other ONE+ HP 18V products, the SWIFTClean Spot Cleaner is cordless, which makes transporting and using the tool a lot easier, especially for scenarios where an outlet isn't readily available, like cleaning the interior of a car.
At $159 at The Home Depot, the product also comes with OXY brand cleaner and a collapsable handle to make transporting the small but mighty power tool even easier. While the tool probably won't be as useful for heavy-duty cleanups, it's a serviceable option to clean upholstery stains quickly before they set in the fabric. It's also highly affordable, as Forbes notes that renting a carpet cleaner for 24 hours can cost anywhere from $30 to $90.
ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Multitool with accessory set
The ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Multitool is the stand-out multitool of the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V line. The 16-piece multitool accessory set enables this single tool to cover a wide range of home improvement projects, including sanding, sawing, and polishing. With the included accessory set that expands the tool's capabilities, the ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Multitool costs $174.50 at The Home Depot.
The ONE+ HP version of Ryobi's multitool boasts a 3.6-degree oscillation angle and an LED light to help see details when working in darker areas. Like other tools from the ONE+ HP variation of power tools, the Ryobi Multitool is cordless, which enables it to fit in tight areas and spaces. With an adjustable speed for up to 20,000 Oscillations per Minute (OPM), the tool itself is also a manageable size, lending itself well to smaller carpentry projects. The attachments for the oscillating motor enable the tool to be used for a wide range of projects, making this tool very versatile.
ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-1/4 in. Compound Miter Saw
It's rare to find a decent miter saw for under $200, and it's even rarer to have a cordless variation with enough power and battery life to complete a project. The ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-1/4 in. Compound Miter Saw can make 900 cuts per battery charge and costs $189 on The Home Depot website. This powerful little miter saw has everything you'd expect, with additional clamps to hold the wood in place and a base that can be attached to a workstation.
Useful for many different projects, the Cordless Compound Miter Saw can cut wood in various thicknesses. The tool has a 2 in. x 4 in. cutting capacity and 4-1/4 in. cross-cut capacity, which should work for most basic home improvement projects. While it's not as capable of cutting as more industrial miter saws, the fact that it's portable via the cordless nature of the ONE+ 18V battery makes this a versatile tool you can take on the go.
ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver
A power drill or driver is one of the most essential power tools that one can have in their kit. Chances are, most projects that you'll be working on will require some sort of drill, and the ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver is a great mid-range option that provides 750 in./lbs of torque.
The $159 version from The Home Depot also comes with two different batteries, which can be swapped out mid-project if one loses charge. This can save a lot of time during a project, rather than waiting for the drill to get charged. It also comes with a carrying case, so it's a pretty decent value for a kit under $200. While battery life will determine how often you're using it and what settings you're using it on, having a backup battery is a great way to mitigate any risk of running out of charge. As an added benefit, the extra battery will also work with the rest of the tools in the cordless Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V line.